Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

This Self-Cleaning Litter Box Is Over 50% Off Until Prime Day Ends Tonight

By Andrea Marie
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As we continue to shop discounts on day two of Amazon Prime Day, the deals keep rolling in. Pet owners have seen some major savings on food, supplies, safety tools, grooming devices, toys, and so much more. And if you're a cat owner looking to keep your home fresh and clean as your pet relieves themselves, there are plenty of deals on litter boxes still happening right now. One in particular that caught our attention is a huge markdown on this LitterMaid Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Litter#Celebrity Fashion#Litters#Orig#Amazon Com#People S Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Cats
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pets
Related
ElectronicsPeople

The Tower Fan That Drops Any Room Temperature in Minutes Is Just $62 on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Aside from TVs and other big-ticket electronics, some of the best deals to snag during Amazon Prime Day are typically on home products, like robot vacuum cleaners and customer-loved sheets. If it's cooling products you're after this year, don't sleep on the top-rated Homech Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $62 on Amazon right now.
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Prime Day is over, but Walmart just added more items to its Deals for Days sale

Prime Day deals might be over at Amazon but the Walmart Prime Day deals are still in full swing for another day. That’s thanks to the popular retailer using its Walmart Deals for Days sale to wrap around Prime Day, meaning it lasts for a whole extra 24 hours than Amazon’s offerings and it keeps being topped up with new bargains. If you’re still keen to grab some great deals (and why wouldn’t you be?), there are some great offers to snag courtesy of Walmart offering a better sales event than Amazon. It’s a good idea to check out the full collection of cheap offers by hitting the button below.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best Shark Prime Day deals 2021: Get up to 50% off the anti hair wrap upright and cordless vacuum cleaner

The world of vacuum cleaners is ever-growing, with a multitude of models up for grabs to suit almost every need, but this can make shopping for one a minefield.Luckily, if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum, Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its bestselling cleaners from top-rated brand Shark in its annual Prime Day sale. While the American label is more affordable than some very high-end alternatives – we’re looking at you, Dyson – Shark models still come at a premium cost, so it pays to keep an eye out for deals.To save you hours of scrolling,...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

The Dyson Vacuum Shoppers Wish They Bought Sooner Is on Sale at Target Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. You may be gearing up for Amazon's Prime Day sales, but there's another shopping event with incredible discounts worth eyeing, too. Target's Deal Days event officially begins today and runs through June 22, and features markdowns across electronics, beauty, home essentials, and more. You don't need a membership to take advantage of the retailer's offerings, either - anyone can shop the stellar deals, including one on the top-rated Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum.
ShoppingBHG

The 9 Best Amazon Handmade Prime Day Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends Tonight

What's the most unique thing you own? Whether it's a piece of jewelry or home decor item, the products we can't stop raving about to friends and family are often carefully designed and handmade by artisans. You can find lots of them through Amazon Handmade, and in celebration of Amazon Prime Day (which wraps up tonight at midnight PST), members have exclusive discounts on just about everything in the marketplace.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon's Best-Selling Meat Thermometer Is Over 50% Off After Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the Fourth of July outdoor barbecues approach, you'll want to double-check that you have all of the tools for your grilling skills to live up to the hype. The best rub or your grandma's secret sauce won't be much help if your meat turns out dry and overcooked. That's why we highly recommend having a meat thermometer at your disposal when cooking and grilling meat. Luckily, this best-selling meat thermometer is over 50% off even after Amazon Prime Day.
Petsnonpareilonline.com

Languishing over litter box issues with your cat?

If you have a cat, it can be incredibly frustrating when you discover your cat stops using its litter box. Let’s face is, cleaning up a dirty litter box isn’t most people’s favorite task. Messes outside the box are especially unpleasant. It’s messy, it stinks and it causes chaos in the home.
ElectronicsPeople

Shoppers Call This Bissell Robot Vacuum Mop That Cleans Your House for You a 'Lifesaver,' and It's $200 Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you love to keep your home neat and tidy, there's seriously nothing better than getting a gadget that can do the work for you-like a robot vacuum. And anyone who has pets, kids, or a messy spouse knows that even after hours of cleaning, there's always a spot or two left behind. Human error happens, but with the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, you won't have to deal with that frustration any longer. Right now, you can get Bissell's popular robot mop for $200 off during Amazon Prime Day.
ElectronicsDaily Beast

This Amazon Prime Day, Treat Yourself to a House That Cleans Itself With This eufy RoboVac

This ultra-slim robot vac automatically adjusts suction for different floors. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here. We may not be living in The Jetsons just yet, but a robot vacuum that cleans your house without any work from you is a pretty good start. This eufy by Anker RoboVac has an ultra-slim design that fits easily under most furniture, and will adjust the strength of its cleaning depending on whether it’s on carpet, laminate, tile, or hardwood floors. With up to 100 minutes of cleaning, this machine can do the whole house and then automatically recharge itself, and the manufacturer says it operates at the same noise level as a microwave.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

11 Prime Day Deals That Will End Up Saving You Hundreds (or More)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Making an investment purchase can leave people feeling a little iffy. You know it’ll work out in the long run for you, but sometimes it just feels easier to spend your money bit by bit instead of going all in on one bigger purchase. Unfortunately, that’s how you end up spending hundreds or thousands more than you would’ve otherwise.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

There’s Still Time to Shop This Best-Selling Shark Robot Vacuum Before Prime Day Ends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a newcomer to the work-from-home life or you prefer multi-tasking home appliances, why not enlist a robot to do the cleaning for you? Some of the best robot vacuums are on sale during Amazon Prime Day, and there’s still time to nab best-sellers like Shark’s lineup of self-cleaning smart robot vacuums.
ElectronicsForbes

Prime Day Is Over, But These 10 Robot Vacuums Are Still On Sale

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale may be over, but the retail giant’s robot vacuum deals are still going...
ElectronicsFood & Wine

I Cook Professionally, and the Smart Device That's a Mainstay in My Home Kitchen Is on Sale for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cooking gets messy. That's why one of my favorite kitchen appliances is a completely hands-free device that helps my culinary quests stay streamlined and efficient, no matter how dirty my hands are. The thing is, my favorite kitchen appliance isn't actually a kitchen appliance at all. It's the Amazon Echo Show 8, and it's on sale right now for Prime Day. When I'm elbow-deep kneading a big-batch recipe of pasta dough, there's nothing easier than calling out to Alexa and having her set a timer for me. I don't have to stop, I don't have to wash my hands, and I don't have to touch anything. Here's why you need to grab one for your kitchen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy