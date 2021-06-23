This Self-Cleaning Litter Box Is Over 50% Off Until Prime Day Ends Tonight
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As we continue to shop discounts on day two of Amazon Prime Day, the deals keep rolling in. Pet owners have seen some major savings on food, supplies, safety tools, grooming devices, toys, and so much more. And if you're a cat owner looking to keep your home fresh and clean as your pet relieves themselves, there are plenty of deals on litter boxes still happening right now. One in particular that caught our attention is a huge markdown on this LitterMaid Self-Cleaning Litter Box.people.com