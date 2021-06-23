Cancel
Spencer Pratt hangs up on The Kyle and Jackie O Show after they kept him waiting for half an hour on a Zoom call for a scheduled interview so they could talk about cinnamon donuts

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Spencer Pratt was forced to hang up on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday after the radio duo kept him waiting on a Zoom call.

The Hills star was on hold for thirty minutes past the scheduled time before finally calling it quits and hanging up.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old explained that he'd specifically carved out time in his schedule for the interview while son Gunner was at a speech therapy class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pJZc_0acVHZ2O00
Snubbed: Spencer Pratt (pictured) was forced to hang up on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday after the radio duo kept him waiting on a Zoom call

'Australian radio just had me waiting thirty minutes on a Zoom link,' he said to his almost 500,000 followers.

'I'm at Gunner's speech therapy, now speech therapy's ending and that was your window. Sorry Australian fans, I love you guys over at KIIS,' he continued.

'I waited thirty minutes. The Zoom was supposed to start at 3:10, it's 3:41. Sorry Australians.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mY3sn_0acVHZ2O00
Forget the time? The Hills star was on hold for thirty minutes past the scheduled time so Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson could discuss cinnamon donuts on-air 

He added: 'I still love you but that's shady to make me sit here in this little cabin because it has the best wi-fi at speech therapy.

'For 31 minutes you played me. I'm hoping this is one of your Australian pranks.'

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson later admitted that they'd messed up by keeping Spencer on hold too long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbUt8_0acVHZ2O00
'I still love you but that's shady': The reality star had specifically set time aside for the interview during son Gunner's speech therapy class

The radio duo had been discussing Tip Top's new Golden Cinnamon Donut Loaf, which caused the interview to get pushed back.

'We were gonna have Heidi [Montag] and Spencer on, they were sitting on Zoom for what felt like 45 minutes,' Kylie said.

'I just left them sitting there on hold, on hold, on hold... anyway, they must've had jack of it and hung up,' he continued.

'They're fine, we love watching [The Hills], they're a nice couple, but they can't sit around in America waiting to do world press and we just keep them on hold for 45 minutes.'

Jackie added: 'That is fair enough. Can't blame them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV4NX_0acVHZ2O00
Happy family: Spencer and wife Heidi Montag are parents to son Gunner (pictured together)

Spencer and wife Heidi Montag are currently starring on the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Outside of TV, Spencer is focused on running his successful crystal business, Pratt Daddy Crystals.

In addition to selling crystals and jewellery, the company also has clothing, masks, and a number of organic wellness products.

'I think that’s why we have so much success; because people know I’m just trying to get the best crystals at all times,' he told Hypebae last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZU8RX_0acVHZ2O00
Entrepreneur: Outside of TV, Spencer is focused on running his successful crystal business, Pratt Daddy Crystals
