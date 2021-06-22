WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 22

WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBE & Wrestling and here are the highlights via Beltrán:. On kissing (kiss of death) Nash Carter on NXT last Tuesday: There are things that I do that are well thought in advantage, most of the stuff that I do but then those moments that I have when I get lost in the moment I Think. There was no plan of kissing him but it felt right in the moment, it was my job to defuse the situation as it was escalating a little quicker that it needed to be. I know would be happy to fight them right there but the titles were not on the line. The titles will be on the line next Tuesday on Great American Bash and that’s really what we want, we want the titles. It wouldn’t done no service to injured or hurt them last Tuesday because I want them to be healthy at the Great American Bash. And the kiss… I don’t know; I think so guys can get away with it and I just happened to be one of them.