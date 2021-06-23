Appeals court mulls over challenge to California ban on high-capacity gun magazines
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court grappled Tuesday with a key gun dispute that may determine the fate of several challenges of California gun laws. An 11-member “en banc” panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considered a challenge to a voter-approved ban of large-capacity magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Seven of the judges on the panel were appointed by Democrats.www.gazettextra.com