NWIRP Construction on Hartwell Hill ~ Environmental Clean-up Continues
Notice of construction activities for Navy’s continuation of cleanup actions at former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) in Bedford, Massachusetts. Construction activities specific to the ongoing environmental cleanup activities for the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program (ERP) at the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bedford, Massachusetts at Site 3 (Chlorinated Solvent Groundwater Plume) are scheduled to resume in late June 2021 through September 2021. Construction activities include modification of the Groundwater Extraction and Treatment System and the installation of new monitoring wells. Work hours will be limited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Truck traffic is anticipated to occur during off-peak hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) for equipment deliveries.www.thebedfordcitizen.org