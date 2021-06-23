NWIRP Construction on Hartwell Hill ~ Environmental Clean-up Continues

A very special project is in the works in Bedford in one of our many gems of protected areas of conservation land. A small group is spearheading the construction of a sacred labyrinth available to all. Bedford will be joining towns, churches, cities, community organizations, and individuals around Boston, the US, and the world who offer and enjoy labyrinths for prayer, meditation, healing, or just taking a few peaceful minutes out of our hectic lives to slow down and enjoy walking the meandering path.