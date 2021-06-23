Cancel
Bedford, MA

NWIRP Construction on Hartwell Hill ~ Environmental Clean-up Continues

Notice of construction activities for Navy’s continuation of cleanup actions at former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) in Bedford, Massachusetts. Construction activities specific to the ongoing environmental cleanup activities for the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program (ERP) at the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bedford, Massachusetts at Site 3 (Chlorinated Solvent Groundwater Plume) are scheduled to resume in late June 2021 through September 2021. Construction activities include modification of the Groundwater Extraction and Treatment System and the installation of new monitoring wells. Work hours will be limited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Truck traffic is anticipated to occur during off-peak hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) for equipment deliveries.

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

