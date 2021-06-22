Jazz & Heritage Foundation has Announced the 2021-2022 Community Partnership Grant

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation was established in 1970 with a goal to sow the seeds of jazz culture for future generations by supporting music and art programs. Since then, more than $10 million has been awarded in Community Partnership Grants. All residents of Louisiana know Jazz Fest as the world-famous event it is today, but it certainly didn't start that way. The first festival had more artists than attendees, but soon grew into the massive event that injects $350 million into the local economy.