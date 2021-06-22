Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Jazz & Heritage Foundation has Announced the 2021-2022 Community Partnership Grant

By Olivia Longoria
whereyat.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation was established in 1970 with a goal to sow the seeds of jazz culture for future generations by supporting music and art programs. Since then, more than $10 million has been awarded in Community Partnership Grants. All residents of Louisiana know Jazz Fest as the world-famous event it is today, but it certainly didn't start that way. The first festival had more artists than attendees, but soon grew into the massive event that injects $350 million into the local economy.

whereyat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Art Education#Charity#Education After School#Heritage Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Charities
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy