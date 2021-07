The irony of the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) discussion is that team accolades are used as a deciding factor to display individual greatness. Many people believe that Lionel Messi cannot be considered the best soccer player who ever lived because he has never won a major trophy with Argentina. His longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has the advantage over him in this department because Portugal defeated France to win Euro 2016. People forget to mention that they won the final without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner because he had to leave the match in the 25th minute due to an injury.