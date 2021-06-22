Cancel
U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) – A U.S. warship has again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, a week after the Chinese-claimed island reported the largest incursion https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-largest-incursion-yet-by-chinese-air-force-2021-06-15 to date of Chinese air force jets in Taiwan’s air defence zone. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class...

