Bedford, MA

Getting Bedford Residents Outdoors ~ Trails Committee is Thriving

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 14 days ago
Sometimes – like during a global pandemic — relief is just steps away from your door. For example, the town-wide network of walking trails has mitigated for many residents the tedium and frustration mandated by Covid-19 restrictions. Now that the state of emergency has been lifted, the town Trails Committee is gratified that many more residents have discovered the resource so close.

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

