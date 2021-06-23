Are Star Wars Walkers Headed to the U.S. Army?
The concept of giant mechanical “walkers” has long been a science fiction staple – beginning with the massive three-legged fighting machines, known as “Tripods,” that appeared in the 1898 H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction novel The War of the Worlds; and more famously the “All-Terrain Armored-Transports” (AT-ATs) of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Japanese anime and manga series also introduced “Mechs” or “Mecha,” bipedal giant robots that serve as the tanks of the future.www.19fortyfive.com