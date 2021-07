The washing machine isn’t the most obvious choice of things to clean — it washes itself right? Wrong! If you don’t clean your washing machine regularly it can result in a build up of soap scum and grease and potentially limescale, mold and mildew. That’s why, over time, you might notice your clothes start coming out smelly from a fresh wash, or the drum itself might smell. If this goes untreated, it can damage even the best washing machines over time and lead to costly repairs. Even if you can’t smell anything, if you live in a hard water area, it will take its toll on the washing machine, so it’s still good practice to clean it regularly.