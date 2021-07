Disney fans love to develop theories that explain the backstory of many animated characters or connect them to other films. Many Pixar films are riddled with easter eggs in which fans can pull apart and dissect, and in the more recent Disney animation films, we are starting to see a lot more of this as well. For example, in the opening credits of Princess and the Frog, we can see Aladdin’s magic carpet draped over a banister. However, some theories aren’t concrete, but Disney fans still love to examine the possible validity.