2020-21 Main Street Preps All-Midstate girls tennis team

In her debut high school track season, Roberts could hardly do wrong. She won state titles in the 1600 and 3200, in personal record times of 5:03.00 and 10:54.28, respectively. She went a spotless 7-0 in the 3200, too. She became arguably the best freshman runner on this side of Idaho, earning a 5A/4A District 6 title in the 3200 and finishing second in the 1600. Best of all for Roberts, though: She’ll only go up from here.