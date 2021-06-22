Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor bring baby daughter Keziah home from hospital after newborn spent a month in NICU

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Fantasia Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor have brought their newborn daughter Keziah home after she spent almost a month in the neonatal intensive care unit after she was born May 23.

The 36-year-old vocalist took to Instagram Tuesday with a shot holding her little one, who was donning a lace white romper with booties.

The winner of American Idol's third season also shared a shot of the festive set-up she had on her front yard hearkening the child's first trip home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3Ym3_0acVFEfx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQpZN_0acVFEfx00

The decorations included outlines of the baby, and a collection of light blue and pink balloons and a crown, with a sign reading, 'Welcome home Baby Keziah.'

The R&B singer captioned the shot, 'Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT.'

Barrino last month revealed on the site that her daughter was battling after she was born prematurely.

'Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,' said Barrino, who is also mom to daughter Zion Quari, 19, and son Dallas Xavier, nine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfFeF_0acVFEfx00
The winner of American Idol's third season also shared a shot of the festive set-up she had on her front yard hearkening the child's first trip home 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5fbK_0acVFEfx00
Earlier this month, Barrino posted a selfie in which she was holding the child with the caption, 'Almost Home'

Days after she gave birth to Keziah, Barrino took to social media to tell her fans that 'Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,' adding, 'When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.'

Earlier this month, she posted a selfie in which she was holding the child with the caption, 'Almost Home.'

Barrino publicly revealed her pregnancy with Taylor last November on Instagram Live, in a candid chat in which they spoke about fertility issues.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show the following month, Barrino said she and Taylor had been on 'a three-year journey' to conceive their newborn.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fantasia Barrino
Person
Monique Taylor
Person
Kendall Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#American Idol#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Her Baby Daughter in NCIU

Fantasia Barrino is so excited to share her baby girl with the world! The 36-year-old musician took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of her newborn daughter, Keziah, writing, "Almost Home🎀💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾." Barrino's little girl has been in Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NCIU) after being born premature. In...
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Usher’s Daughter Sovereign, 8 Months, Is Adorable In Rare Photo Ahead Of Singer’s 4th Child’s Birth

Ahead of the birth of his fourth child with partner Jenn Goicoechea, Usher shared a rare pic of his youngest daughter, Sovereign Bo. Proud dad Usher shared a rare picture of his youngest daughter on social media on Monday, June 14. The singer, 42, shared a post on Instagram with 8-month-old Sovereign Bo, whom he welcomed with partner Jenn Goicoechea in September 2020. In the snapshot, little Sovereign — donned in the ultimate watermelon-print bib — is affectionately staring at her dad, while Usher returns a warm smile.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Mama June’s Pregnant Daughter Pumpkin Shannon Reveals Second Baby’s Name

Pumpkin Shannon and husband Josh Efird have decided on the name of their second child. The pregnant reality star revealed the baby’s name to her fans on Instagram. Fans congratulated the couple and praised the name they’ve chosen for their baby boy. Mama June Shannon’s pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon...
Celebritiespraisebaltimore.com

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!

Fantasia & Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. The power couple welcome their first baby together and are certainly thrilled! Legendary singer, Fantasia, and her soul mate met at a nightclub and instantly clicked. Fast forward six years later they are have brought their bundle of joy home.
CelebritiesPopculture

Robin Williams' Son Zak and Wife Olivia June Welcome Baby Girl

Robin Williams' son Zak Williams is officially a father of two! The 38-year-old mental health advocate and entrepreneur and his wife, Olivia June, recently welcomed their second child. The couple shared the exciting news of their daughter Zola June’s birth on Instagram on Thursday, saying that they "are over the moon" with their bundle of joy.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Amber Heard Cradles Newborn Daughter In Sweet Video After Surprise Baby Announcement

Amber Heard held her newborn daughter close as she sipped on a celery drink in a new Instagram video shared on July 6. Amber Heard, 35, kept her newborn daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, close in a new video she posted on Instagram on Tuesday July 6. Amber held Oonagh tight, as the baby girl rested on a kitchen counter, surrounded by all sorts of fruits and vegetables. Amber sipped a bright green drink, which she indicated was celery juice, with her daughter in her arms.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Chris Lane & Wife Lauren Ask For Prayers After Newborn Son Is Hospitalized

One month after welcoming their son, Dutton Walker, Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, asked fans for prayers for their child. On Monday (July 5), Lane, 36, took to Instagram to ask his viewers for prayers for their baby boy. "It's been a night," the singer told his followers in an Instagram Story clip, which saw Lauren hold the newborn. “Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers."
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham Shows Postpartum Body 11 Days After Birth: ‘Proud of This Squishy Belly’

Sharing her journey! Nearly two weeks after welcoming twins via C-section, Lauren Burnham is showing her postpartum body. “11 day pp,” the Bachelor alum, 29, captioned a Tuesday, June 22, selfie via Instagram. “Just a reminder that not everyone gets a flat tummy back after popping babies out and it’s all good! Proud of this squishy belly even if I have to ask, ‘What could possibly be in there?’ Lol.”

Comments / 7

Community Policy