Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henderson GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL HENDERSON...SOUTHERN HENRY...WESTERN DES MOINES...EASTERN VAN BUREN AND NORTHERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 744 PM CDT, radar indicated showers and thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stockport to near Mediapolis. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers and thunderstorms. Locations impacted include Burlington, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington, New London, Mediapolis, West Point, Danville, Donnellson, Bonaparte, Salem, Middletown, Stockport, Hillsboro, Franklin, St. Paul, Gulf Port, Pilot Grove, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Lowell and Denmark. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.