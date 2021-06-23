Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL MADISON AND EAST CENTRAL BEAVERHEAD COUNTIES At 645 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Dillon, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dillon and Beaverhead Rock State Park. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 50 and 72. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building until the lightning threat has passed. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.