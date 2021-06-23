Millions of dollars in rent help still available for Houstonians
More than $100M dollar is still available for eligible residents in the Houston area as part of the city and county's joint rent relief efforts. The fund which was a direct response to the pandemic started with more than $159M and so far, has helped more than 28,000 families. Requirements have also changed, and your landlord no longer has to sign up first in order to be eligible. You can apply online at houstonharrishelp.org.www.fox26houston.com