Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, OH

Houston police rescue kitten thrown onto freeway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HddEs_0acVEGKm00

HOUSTON — A Houston constable rescued a kitten that was thrown onto a freeway, authorities said in a social media post.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a driver threw the kitten onto the main lanes near the North Sam Houston Parkway and the Beltway, KPRC reported.

According to the post, Lt. Dimitrios Fragkias was able to find the kitten, which was still on the main lanes of the highway, and rescue it.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” Herman said in the Facebook post.

Herman did not reveal any information about the driver who threw the animal onto the highway, or whether that person had been detained, KPRC reported.

Herman said the cat was doing all right and will be looking for a new home soon, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
33K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Houston, OH
Houston, OH
Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police#Police Rescue#Kitten#Kprc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman dies in Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. — It is a bittersweet week for a Kansas man, whose pregnant wife was killed in a crash on Tuesday. Doctors were able to deliver the couple’s baby, and the child is in critical condition at a Wichita hospital, KAKE reported. “Words cannot explain or express the emotions...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Man’s body found in convenience store walk-in freezer

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A convenience store employee was found dead inside a walk-in freezer. Police in Marysville, Ohio, said they were called to the United Dairy Farmers store around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday after an employee found Colin Cole dead in the store’s freezer, WBNS reported. The woman who was reporting...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Surfside condo collapse: Search shifts from rescue to recovery

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Crews searching in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condominium in Surfside, Florida, have shifted from a rescue effort to a recovery operation, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. Hope continues to dwindle for the families of victims nearly two weeks after the 12-story, 155-unit condominium partially...
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Feds seize nearly $2 million in meth at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a substantial shipment of suspected methamphetamine in Brownsville, Texas, valued at nearly $2 million. The seizure occurred June 30 as a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who lives in Houston attempted entry while driving a 2014...
Indiana StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana police officer was fatally shot outside a federal office building in Terre Haute, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. EDT, according to Terre Haute Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Adamson. The officer, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was shot at the federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse, the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute reported.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

House fire started by fireworks under investigation in Clark County

NEW CARLISLE — A house fire involving fireworks and a response from the Dayton Bomb Squad is now under investigation in Clark County. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported that the fire started in the garage of a residence on the 600 block of Brumbaugh Drive in New Carlisle just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Oregon authorities using DNA in effort to ID young Jane Doe found stuffed in duffel bag

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — Little is known about the girl. Oregon authorities have yet to identify the child, whose badly decomposed remains were found Dec. 10 in the woods beyond the rest area in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, a 12-mile stretch along Route 18 in Lincoln, Tillamook, and Polk counties. The girl’s body was estimated to have been there for at least a month.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

2 Missouri Boy Scouts honored after saving woman from floodwaters

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Boy Scouts’ motto is “Be Prepared.” When founder Robert Baden-Powell was asked what Scouts should be prepared for, he responded, “Why, for any old thing.”. That motto was executed perfectly by two Boy Scouts in Missouri, who rescued a woman who was caught in floodwaters last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy