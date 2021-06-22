Cancel
NFL

Time to Schein: Carl Nassib Donates 100K to The Trevor Project Alongside His Coming Out Announcement

247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein talks about Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive End Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

NFLPosted by
Amomama

Who Is Carl Nassib? Everything We Know about the First NFL Player to Come Out as Gay

Professional football player Carl Nassib came out as gay and became the first active NFL player to do so. Almost nobody believed he could play in the NFL, though. Due to the draft system in the US, athletes need to stand out from a very young age. A football player’s stats in high school are undoubtedly vital, but what they do in college really puts them in the radars of pro teams.
NFLdeadlinedetroit.com

NFL's newly out player, Carl Nassib, is Michigan Justice McCormack's cousin

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack tweeted support Friday for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who recently came out as gay. But it came with a twist: Nassib is the justice's cousin. Nassib is the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay. His connection to...
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Paul Sullivan: From Carl Nassib coming out to Becky Hammon being a finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy, our sports world is ever-changing. And that’s a good thing.

CHICAGO — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was legally searched without cause Monday, while Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez was unilaterally penalized for a midgame brain freeze. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player, pride flags flew over Wrigley Field and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Message For Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this week as the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in a video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Carl Nassib’s contract details, salary cap impact, and bonuses

What is the situation with Carl Nassib’s contract, and what is his impact on the Las Vegas Raiders’ salary cap entering the 2021 NFL season?. Entering his sixth year in the NFL, what is the situation with Carl Nassib’s contract? How much is Nassib’s contract worth, how much is he set to earn in 2021, and what is his salary cap number for the Las Vegas Raiders?
NFLchatsports.com

'Super Proud' For Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller says he couldn't be happier for his teammate, Carl Nassib ... telling TMZ Sports the whole team will continue to love and support the guy no matter what. 28-year-old Nassib made the groundbreaking decision to come out as gay earlier this week ... becoming...
NFLWashington Post

Washington’s Jerry Smith among those who paved the way for Carl Nassib’s coming out as gay

For Bonnie Gilchrist, sister of the late Jerry Smith, former all-pro tight end for Washington’s football team in the 1960s and ’70s, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s decision to come out as gay on Monday was personal. Thirty-five years ago, Smith, who played his entire NFL career as a closeted gay man, became the first known professional athlete to die of AIDS. He was 43.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Raiders’ Carl Nassib tops NFL jersey sales for second straight day after coming out

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday by coming out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. The 28-year-old, who you may remember from Hard Knocks when HBO chronicled Browns training camp in 2018 (Nassib was seen instructing teammates on their finances, explaining terms like “compound interest”), has received virtually universal support from the NFL, eliciting praise from commissioner Roger Goodell, coach Jon Gruden and former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley (now of the New York Giants), among others.
NFLchatsports.com

Before Carl Nassib and Michael Sam, there was Esera Tuaolo

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib sent shockwaves throughout the NFL world on Monday by becoming the first active NFL player to come out as a gay man. It was a moment many thought was coming, though no one knew when it happen or who it would be. Now that it is here, it is time to reflect on how we got to this point and how everyone can move forward in the fight for not only a more inclusive NFL but a more inclusive world as well.
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLVox

I’m a gay ex-NFL player. I can’t wait until players like Carl Nassib don’t need to “come out.”

This week, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Instagram. He’s the first active player in the NFL to be out publicly — a major milestone for men’s sports. Nassib’s announcement was quickly supported by the NFL community and his team, making it seem like his roster spot will be safe for the upcoming season. In a masculine, cutthroat league where players can be released at a moment’s notice for any reason, broad acceptance of Nassib marks a shift.

