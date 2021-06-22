Time to Schein: Carl Nassib Donates 100K to The Trevor Project Alongside His Coming Out Announcement
Adam Schein talks about Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive End Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.247sports.com
