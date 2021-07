You can have anything you want, so long as they wear the same badge. The marketing departments of Porsche and Mercedes-AMG have been busy lately, chumming with boat and plane makers, trotting out special edition, limited-run versions of Cigarette boats and Embraer business jets that match their owners' Porsche and Mercedes sports cars. While the vast majority of us will never be fortunate enough to shop for planes or boats of that caliber as a package deal with a six-figure coupe, it's always fun to dream.