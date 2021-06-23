Cancel
Westerly, RI

God wants you to start living sustainably

By Jay Lustgarten
Westerly Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy June 13 Westerly Sun diet takeaway: Is it “Food supply has never been more vulnerable” or “Need to go Vegetarian has never been more urgent”? Funny how your 12-paragraph food supply vulnerability article concentrated on the cybersecurity threat to meatpacking plants, whose loss couldn’t possibly make vegetarians lose one bite. Considering bees pollinate our fruits, vegetables and nuts that comprise one in every three bites of food we take, according to the Bee Conservancy, isn’t today’s Bee Genocide a more compelling threat to human food supply? The bee numbers: 20,000 world species, 4,000 of which pollinate crops in N America. More than half of these 4,000 are in decline, with one in four at the risk of extinction, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. God might move in mysterious ways, but his wish for earthlings to be good to the bees and back off from eating his gateway to cholesterol animal friends couldn’t be more obvious. Want to save a life? You can donate blood or go vegetarian. Visit #Beefriend: 10 ways to save bees.

