Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested on gun charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BF3zI_0acVDoBZ00

LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday night after police saw a submachine gun in his car, authorities said Monday.

Clark, 28, who was born in Bakersfield, California, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. PDT after Los Angeles police officers discovered an Uzi, The Kansas City Star reported.

“Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out,” LAPD public information officer Tony Im said.

Clark was booked into Los Angeles County jail and released Monday afternoon after posting bail of $35,000, ESPN reported, citing the county sheriff’s jail inmate website.

“We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press.

Clark’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.

It is the second time in three months that Clark, a Los Angeles resident, has been arrested on a weapons charge, the Star reported.

On March 13, Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle -- a rifle and a handgun -- during a traffic stop, the newspaper reported, citing California Highway Patrol records.

In 2014, Clark was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence while a member of the University of Michigan football team, ESPN reported.

Clark was previously arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, according to The AP. That led to his removal from the team; Clark eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, the AP reported.

Clark, a six-year NFL veteran, was chosen in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and has been named to the Pro Bowl during both of his seasons in Kansas City.

The team signed Clark to a five-year, $104 million contract in April 2019 after trading a first-round and a second-round pick to Seattle, the Star reported. The deal includes $63.5 million in guaranteed money.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Alex Spiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Police#American Football#Uzi#The Kansas City Star#Lapd#Sportscenter#Espn#The Associated Press#California Highway Patrol#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

How KC Chiefs could adjust to potential Frank Clark punishment

Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) reacts after tackling Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. The Kansas City Chiefs have gone to...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Kansas City Chiefs expecting championship impact from Jarran Reed

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid thinks the acquisition of defensive tackle Jarran Reed “will pay off for us in a real big way this season.” For that to be true, then the addition of the former Alabama standout would need to mean a Super Bowl victory for Kansas City because that’s all the Chiefs’ 2020 season lacked.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Mike Hughes is set to succeed in Kansas City

The Chiefs enter the 2021 season with a cornerback that’s set up to really succeed. It’s been a great roster building offseason so far in Kansas City. General manager Brett Veach continues to show how to aggressively put together a team with lots of potential. Along with a complete overhaul of the offensive line, Veach has added a few nice pieces to the defense as well. One of those pieces is a talented young cornerback in former Minnesota Viking, Mike Hughes.
NFLYardbarker

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs star-spangled fullback Anthony Sherman deserves to be featured on this Fourth of July weekend in Kansas City. Though he's now retired from the NFL (which he announced with the help of a helicopter) Here are the now-retired back's top five moments from his time in Kansas City.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What is the Kansas City Chiefs alternate helmet?

The Kansas City Chiefs have long worn the arrowhead on their helmet, but what is their alternative helmet option, if they even have one?. NFL teams and fans have something to look forward to for the 2022 season. Last week, the league announced that clubs could start using alternative helmets that season, opening the door for the return of throwback uniforms. So many iconic throwbacks could return to the field, and the Kansas City Chiefs — do they have throwback uniforms?
NFLnewspressnow.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their fan of the year. Here's what to know.

Jun. 29—If you're a draft junkie, chances are you noticed the person who announced the Chiefs' fifth-round selection on May 1. It was Chiefs fan Roger McCush, who was the team's 2020 "Fan of the Year," as selected as part of the NFL's contest for all 32 franchises. Once each team has a nominee, the league chooses one person as the NFL's overall fan of the year. Last year, it was Tennessee Titans fan Brandon Galloway.
NFLNews-Democrat

An explanation and brief history of the Kansas City Chiefs’ name debate

The 2020 NFL season kicked off inside Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs dropping a championship banner high above the press box. A few days after they had opened their Super Bowl LIV rings, they briefly celebrated — one final time — reaching a pinnacle their 49 predecessors could not.
NFLnewspressnow.com

Kansas City Chiefs ask fans for input on uniform choice for 2021 season

Jul. 2—How does the all-white look for the Chiefs sound?. That's what the Chiefs wanted to know when they asked fans Thursday on Twitter if the team should bring back the white jerseys on white pants combination at some point in the 2021 season. According to the Gridiron Uniform Database,...
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

3 Kansas City Chiefs fighting for their job in training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites again, but these three players may not be on the roster to help them make another run. The Kansas City Chiefs will again be favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2021 despite falling at the final hurdle last season, but not every player involved in the previous campaign will be along for the ride this year.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill proposes to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has some happy news to share from the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Hill executed an adorable marriage proposal over the weekend, popping the question to his girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro. He seemingly surprised her with a photoshoot, but little did she know what was coming. Two people peeled away the backdrop to reveal Hill’s question: “Will you marry me?”
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Man charged in Kansas City Country Club Plaza hotel killing

KANSAS CITY (AP)— A Kansas City man is charged with fatally shooting a friend at a hotel in the city's upscale Country Club Plaza shopping district. Derell Thompson, 35, is jailed without bond on a charge of second-degree murder in the Tuesday morning shooting of Darron Mitchem at the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza. Thompson then allegedly fled with his 12-year-old son.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill engaged to Keeta Vaccaro

There are serious fireworks between these two. Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill got engaged to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro on the Fourth of July. The 27-year-old wide receiver posted a series of photos to his Instagram of the moment he got down on one knee in front of a sign that said “Will You Marry Me” in big letters at a Fourth of July party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy