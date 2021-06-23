Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested on gun charge

LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday night after police saw a submachine gun in his car, authorities said Monday.

Clark, 28, who was born in Bakersfield, California, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. PDT after Los Angeles police officers discovered an Uzi, The Kansas City Star reported.

“Officers noticed a bag with an Uzi sticking out,” LAPD public information officer Tony Im said.

Clark was booked into Los Angeles County jail and released Monday afternoon after posting bail of $35,000, ESPN reported, citing the county sheriff’s jail inmate website.

“We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press.

Clark’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.

It is the second time in three months that Clark, a Los Angeles resident, has been arrested on a weapons charge, the Star reported.

On March 13, Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle -- a rifle and a handgun -- during a traffic stop, the newspaper reported, citing California Highway Patrol records.

In 2014, Clark was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence while a member of the University of Michigan football team, ESPN reported.

Clark was previously arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel, according to The AP. That led to his removal from the team; Clark eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, the AP reported.

Clark, a six-year NFL veteran, was chosen in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and has been named to the Pro Bowl during both of his seasons in Kansas City.

The team signed Clark to a five-year, $104 million contract in April 2019 after trading a first-round and a second-round pick to Seattle, the Star reported. The deal includes $63.5 million in guaranteed money.

