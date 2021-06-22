Cancel
College Sports

Cascadia Preps Radio: 6/22/2021 Huffman And Spencer

By Ryland Spencer
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon is out again this week, so Scott Eklund from Dawgman.com takes his place with Ryland Spencer. Does it seem like there are more offers/commits/official visits this June than usual? We discuss that and the different philosophies some coaching staffs take in the overall recruitment of a player. We have...

Oregon Stateuwdawgpound.com

Oregon State Rewatch Diary- 1st Half

Last season we only got 4 Husky football games. That sucked. The bright side? It’s a lot easier to go back and deep dive through every game in the offseason when there’s only 4 of them. To tide us over until fall camp starts next month we’ll be going through each of the games throughout the month of July with 1 week focused on each game.
College SportsParsons Sun

Arizona Wildcats land 3-star SoCal receiver AJ Jones for 2022

Arizona's latest addition to its 2022 football recruiting class is a lengthy wide receiver, after Southern California wide receiver AJ Jones pledged to the Wildcats Monday morning. The 6-foot-4-inch, 195-pound three-star wide receiver selected the UA over Arizona State, UCLA, Dartmouth, San Diego State and Princeton, among others. Thank you...
Wyoming, PAScranton Times

Wyoming Area's Sokach-Minnick picks Penn State

Blaise Sokach-Minnick put his time in quarantine to good use. It helped him discover the field of study he wants to pursue in college. It also helped lead to Tuesday’s announcement that he decided where he will study. Sokach-Minnick, a rising senior at Wyoming Area and one of the top...
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Oregon Football Podcast 7.6.21

I know it’s been a few weeks and I apologize for that. Life gets hectic, recruiting has been off the chain and it’s Summer time. But that’s no excuse, we’ll do better. Matt and I are back this week with a strong episode. With recruiting being such a big part of the past weeks news we tackled that first. How has Oregon fared in the last week?
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Power Rankings: Impact Newcomers for Oregon State Football

The first three years of the Jonathan Smith era have resulted in a considerable talent influx for the Oregon State football program. With an emphasis on building the roster through a balanced approach that includes the transfer portal, junior college, and high school landscapes, Corvallis has become a much more attractive destination over the last couple of recruiting cycles.
MLB247Sports

Report: LSU's Jay Johnson set to hire former ASU pitching coach

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has already landed a massive transfer in freshman All-American Jacob Berry, and now he's reportedly made a key move with building out his coaching staff. Johnson is set to hire former Arizona State pitching coach Jason Kelly, which was first reported by D1Baseball's Kendall...
College Sportsuwdawgpound.com

Washington-Oregon State Offensive Replay

As part of our summer coverage, we’re looking back at the extremely limited schedule UW was able to play in the 2020 season. Today, we’re diving deep on the offensive performance in the season opener against Oregon State. Given everything that led up to the game, it would be understandable...
Fresno, CA247Sports

Local Bullard HS recruit Jayden Davis lands first offers

Fresno (Calif.) Bullard High School class of 2022 athlete Jayden Davis has spent years training in Fresno Unified school playing fields, local training facilities and seven-on-seven teams. In June, those efforts resulted in his first scholarship offers. Davis's high school career was off to a promising start as a sophomore...
NFL247Sports

2021 Minnesota Football Off-Season Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

Game 3 (Saturday, September 18th, 2021): at Colorado Buffaloes. Prediction: Colorado 38-35 (1-2, 0-1) Minnesota Record vs Colorado: 0-3 (1972, 1991, 1992) 2020 did not really get off on the right foot for Colorado. Mel Tucker was hired on February 12th by Michigan State eight days after Mark Dantonio retired the day before February National Signing Day. Colorado hired Karl Dorrell as the new head coach 12 days later on February 23rd. Then the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly ended spring football. And then the Pac-12 conference suspended the fall sports schedule on August 11th only to announce a limited, conference-only schedule on September 3rd. This would have allowed Colorado to play a 7 game conference schedule beginning November 7th. Colorado opened their season hosting UCLA. Colorado jumped out to a 35-14 lead on the legs of of 3 Jarek Broussard TD runs. UCLA cut the lead to 35-28 and 42-35 in the 3rd quarter but Colorado managed to hold on and beat UCLA 48-42 to start season 1-0. Game 2 saw Colorado travel to Stanford. Colorado scored 2 first half TDs while Stanford managed 3 first half FG’s to give Colorado a 14-9 halftime lead. A Sam Noyer TD run and a TD pass to Brendan Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, opened up a 28-9 Colorado lead. Stanford cut the lead to 35-32 in the 4th quarter but could not complete the comeback, giving Colorado a 2-0 record. RB Jarek Broussard and QB Sam Noyer were named the Pac-12 Offensive Players of the Week the first two weeks of the year with LB Nate Landman being named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2. Colorado’s game the following week against Arizona State was cancelled due to Covid-19 as was the following week’s game against USC. Colorado was able to schedule a replacement for USC by scheduling San Diego State. Colorado limited a depleted SDSU offense to 3 points as Colorado beat SDSU 20-10. LB’s Nate Landman and Carson Wells combined for 4 sacks and 7.5 TFLs against SDSU.
Michigan State247Sports

Michigan State adds commitment from 2022 CB Ade Willie

Michigan State has dipped into the south for another defensive back in its 2022 recruiting class — this time from one of the best prep programs in the country. Ade Willie, a three-star cornerback from IMG Academy (Fla.), announced his commitment to the Spartans on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior picked MSU over offers from Arizona, Colorado, Boston College, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and more.
College Sports247Sports

Vols WR target reveals commitment date

One of Tennessee's top wide-receiver targets is set to make his college decision. Class of 2022 wide receiver Marquarius White of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala., revealed Monday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account that he's set to announce his commitment on Thursday. "committing July 8th #staytuned,"...
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

Highlights: Arizona commitment AJ Jones

Arizona picked up a commitment from Ontario (Calif.) Colony wide receiver AJ Jones and he now becomes the Wildcats' third best commitment in the 2022 class as he is rated as thr 49th best player in California. "Jones is a really intriguing jumbo receiver who could grow in to a...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

WSU corner Derrick Langford earns high praise (and expectations) from touted teammate

ONE OF THE MOST INTRIGUING position battles to watch when Washington State opens fall camp next month is the cornerback spot opposite honors candidate Jaylen Watson. Watson says the position group is full of talent and tags "everyone" when asked who to look for as a breakout performer in 2021. But when pressed, he gives the nod to 6-3, 195-pound Derrick Langford, who will be entering his third year in the program following one standout season at powerhouse City College of San Francisco.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Former college basketball coach Eddie Payne dead at 69

Former USC Upstate, East Carolina and Oregon State men’s basketball coach Eddie Payne has died, 7News in South Carolina has reported. The news has since been confirmed by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Payne suffered a stroke over the weekend and had surgery Sunday night, according to East...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Ranking the quarterbacks the Ducks will face in 2021

The 2021 football season for the Oregon Ducks will be likely decided by the play of quarterback Anthony Brown. Likewise, the season will be determined a great deal on the offenses that the Ducks play, and especially the QBs on those offenses. Like Oregon, who will be breaking in a new QB, the majority of opponents Oregon faces will be doing the same this fall. Below is a look at the quarterbacks the Ducks are expected to see in their 2021 schedule.

