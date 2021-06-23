Cancel
Texas State

New political party arrives in Texas

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAM which stands for Serve America Movement has arrived in the Lonestar state. The party which strives to be made up of diverse voters say they want to appeal to the nearly 40% of moderate thinkers across the country who want common sense and majority-driven policy in place. The party's chairman is former Florida congressman David Jolly. The former Houston mayoral candidate Bill King will serve as founding chair of the Texas branch. FOX 26 political reporter Greg Groogan debriefs anchor Kaitlin Monte about the group's appeal and future hurdles.

