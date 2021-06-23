Letter: Voters deserve options to exercise their rights

Many voters were able to vote early at their local town hall or vote by mail with no excuse and no requirement for signatures during last year’s primaries and the Nov. 3 election for president, federal, state and local officials. Early voting and no-excuse mail ballots were only two of a number of voting changes made because of the pandemic. Four elections were held last year and all went smoothly and safely and enhanced voter turnout; in fact, the Rhode Island turnout for the presidential election set a record. Why? Because the legislature voted for temporary changes to the voting laws.