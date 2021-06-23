In the Westerly Schools: WPS ‘bouncing forward’ from pandemic

As we prepare to “call it a year,” it is abundantly clear that School Year ’20-’21 has been one like no other. We certainly hope to never see another like it. However, despite all of the challenges of the last 16 months, our principals, teachers, support staff, parents, families and students have all come together to not just survive, but in many instances, thrive. Teaching and learning has continued, and we have all learned a great deal about how to ensure that it always does, no matter what it takes. Westerly has been a leader statewide in its responses to events and circumstances brought on by what has simply been the craziest of years.