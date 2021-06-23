Cancel
Agriculture

The First Light Dep Pot Harvests of 2021

By Jimi Devine
L.A. Weekly
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time of year has arrived for the first light deprivation grown harvests of 2021. First off, for the uninitiated, deps is the standard term for weed that is grown using a light deprivation technique where growers control the light cycle to make the plant flower at their will. The actual mechanisms that cultivators use to control the light cycle vary wildly from cheap hoop houses with tarps on top to $100 million facilities where everything is automated. The resulting pot, regardless of quality, is still light dep.

www.laweekly.com
