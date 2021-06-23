The First Light Dep Pot Harvests of 2021

Tilray Inc. said its Germany-based subsidiary Aphria RX GmbH has completed the first successful harvest of medical cannabis, which was cultivated in Germany, for distribution to pharmacies. Tilray's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading. The Canada-based cannabis company said the harvest if the first cultivated at its indoor growing facility in Neumunster, Germany. The distribution was carried about by a distributor on behalf of the German Cannabis Agency. "Our harvest in Germany represents an important milestone in granting access to high-quality and trustworthy medical cannabis to patients and healthcare professionals in Germany," said Tilray's Chief Strategy Officer Denise Faltischek. Shares of Tilray, which is the world's largest cannabis company by revenue following the recent completion of its merger with Aphria, have soared 102.4% year to date through Tuesday, while the Cannabis ETF has rallied 33.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 15.6%.