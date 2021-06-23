Cancel
Family Relationships

Alec Baldwin, Amy Sedaris relive their childhoods in ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’

By Alex Miranda
WSVN-TV
 14 days ago

And from an evil baby to a boss baby, who could theoretically also be an evil baby. Just not this one. Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris star in "The Boss Baby: Family Business.". But I made it my business to know what each of them were like as toddlers.

wsvn.com
Jennifer Lopez
Amy Sedaris
Alec Baldwin
Kim Basinger
Ireland Baldwin
Jeff Goldblum
#Baldwin Family#Family Business#Sunbeam Television Corp
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021. Featuring the voice talents of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, and James McGrath. SYNOPSIS:. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a...
Celebritiesstarlocalmedia.com

Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Alec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed his OCD symptoms have increased over the last few years, and said he’s keen to speak out about his condition – which is a mental illness that causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations, or the urge to do something over and over again – in order to “finally remove the stigma” surrounding OCD.
Movies/Film

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Review: A Frantic, Desperate, Sweaty Sequel

Two weeks ago, Pixar released its latest original film, Luca, straight to Disney+. Some reviews (like the one from /Film’s own Hoai-Tran Bui) praised the film for being a fine depiction of the coming of age of two young boys, while others dubbed Luca as “minor Pixar”. Pixar movies, fairly or not, are graded on a curve. Audiences and critics expect the very best from Pixar – even after a decade in which they released sequels and prequels far more than original stories – and when they get something less, it feels like a big disappointment.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris Crash Freestylin' with The Roots | The Tonight Show

Alec Baldwin and Amy Sedaris infiltrate the Tonight Show audience as Jimmy chats with audience members and asks The Roots to improvise songs about them on the spot. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’: Film Review

When The Boss Baby arrived on the scene in the spring of 2017, its delivery effectively divided critics and audiences into two distinct groups: those who felt the familiar CG-animated romp got a sizable boost from its mischievous, Looney Tunes-inspired visual sense and those who contended it wasn’t enough to compensate for peripatetic plotting.
MoviesDeadline

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Review: Alec Baldwin And James Marsden Return In Wacky Sequel To Oscar-Nominated Hit

When you have a movie that makes a half-billion dollars globally, gets an animated feature Oscar nomination and sparks a successful Netflix TV series (The Boss Baby: Back In Business), it would seem to be a no-brainer for a big screen sequel, doncha think? Certainly that is what DreamWorks also thought and thus we have The Boss Baby: Family Business hitting theaters and streamer Peacock simultaneously Friday. I am not sure of the need creatively for a follow-up to 2017’s The Boss Baby, but original director Tom McGrath and his co-writer Michael McCullens have cleverly managed to bring back Alec Baldwin and James Marsden in a story set 25 years after the first one, but actually keep their youth intact.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business online from anywhere on Earth

Boss Baby 2: Family Business release date and time. Boss Baby 2 hit Peacock early! It's now streaming well ahead of the anticipated July 2 release date. It's finally time to watch Boss Baby 2: Family Business, at least if you have Peacock, which just released the movie day night before its official date. Yes, Alec Baldwin's back as Ted Templeton Jr., but he's not actually a baby anymore (at least at first).
Moviesflickdirect.com

Win a Fandango Gift Certificate To See Boss Baby: Family Business in Theaters

In 2017, The Boss Baby hilariously delighted audiences and earned an Oscar nomination. Four years later, Tim and Ted are back and this time they have brought reinforcements. The movie will debut in theaters and on Peacock on July 2, 2021, but DreamWorks Animation, in conjunction with FlickDirect, wants to give some lucky winners the chance to win a Fandango gift certificate to see the movie in theaters.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ on Peacock, a Hyper-Overplotted Sequel Balancing Capitalist Critique With Diaper Jokes

Re: The Boss Baby: Family Business: If you make any “formula” jokes, YOU’RE FIRED. The movie — which simultaneously debuts on Peacock and in theaters — is the long-awaited-if-you’re-six-years-old sequel to 2017’s The Boss Baby, which perhaps proved the existence of Satan by raking in half a billion dollars and nabbing an Oscar nomination. Such success inspired the usual franchise-isms, including sequels (a third is reportedly in the works), a TV series, a short film, an interactive Netflix special and millions of adult migraines. Alec Baldwin returns to voice the corporate infant, who with his James Marsden-voiced brother, embarks on another series of ridiculous convolutions that one might generously call a plot. But maybe it’ll keep the kiddos giggling?
MoviesComicBook

The Boss Baby: Family Business Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

As far as its Rotten Tomatoes score goes, The Boss Baby: Family Business is no Black Widow. What it is, is another Boss Baby. As in -- the score for The Boss Baby: Family Business is 53%. That isn't stellar -- but it certainly doesn't mean it's box office poison. After all, that's the exact score that The Boss Baby has -- and that movie managed to earn more than $500 million globally, and earned not just a sequel (this one!), but a TV series on Netflix that ran for four seasons, keeping the property basically perpetually in the pop culture zeitgeist.
CelebritiesPeople

Amy Sedaris Gets Bossy for Her New Role and Talks Brothers, Bunnies and Babies

Amy Sedaris says her role as the new infant in The Boss Baby: The Family Business, a sequel to the hit 2017 animated film, was the perfect part for her. "A bossy baby is different than just a baby. A baby would have been like, 'I don't want to play it. It's not going to be any fun.' But a bossy baby that wears a three-piece suit and a clip-on tie is exactly what I would love to play. I like playing bossy people," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes Husband Alec Baldwin Is ‘Jealous’ of Their Breast-Feeding Babies

Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1. In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Boss Baby: Family Business': Where to Stream the Sequel to the Hit Animated Comedy

Craving a good old-fashioned animated comedy? Well, crave no more because Alec Baldwin’s diapered genius is coming back to your screens with the release of The Boss Baby 2, officially titled The Boss Baby: Family Business. Based on the picture books by Marla Frazee and directed by Tom McGrath (The Boss Baby, Madagascar), the film will see Tim Templeton and Boss Baby Ted Templeton, now estranged grown-ups, being pulled back together for an all-important mission. Westworld star James Marsden will be voicing Tim, taking over from Tobey Maguire and Miles Bakshi. The animated sequel also features the talents of Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jeff Goldblum. Plus, Amy Sedaris stars as Tim’s infant daughter Tina, who is the latest new executive at BabyCorp.
Scarlett Johansson pregnant?

Scarlett Johansson pregnant?

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant. The 36-year-old actress - who already has daughter Rose, six, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac - is expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost and it won't be long until she gives birth, multiple sources confirmed to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

