Alec Baldwin, Amy Sedaris relive their childhoods in ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’

When you have a movie that makes a half-billion dollars globally, gets an animated feature Oscar nomination and sparks a successful Netflix TV series (The Boss Baby: Back In Business), it would seem to be a no-brainer for a big screen sequel, doncha think? Certainly that is what DreamWorks also thought and thus we have The Boss Baby: Family Business hitting theaters and streamer Peacock simultaneously Friday. I am not sure of the need creatively for a follow-up to 2017’s The Boss Baby, but original director Tom McGrath and his co-writer Michael McCullens have cleverly managed to bring back Alec Baldwin and James Marsden in a story set 25 years after the first one, but actually keep their youth intact.