Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Weisnburger lighting up the radar gun, punching out hitters in A's organization

By Jason Hutton
Fox17
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jack Weisenburger was drafted by the Oakland Athletics two years ago, the prospect of playing professional baseball close to home did not look too promising for the Rockford High School graduate. That changed last winter, however, when the A's announced that the Lansing Lugnuts would become their high A...

www.fox17online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Weisenburger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#The Oakland Athletics#Rockford High School#A#Driveline Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta ‘Grateful’ Hunter Renfroe Bailed Him Out During No-Hitter

Before Nick Pivetta was pulled amid his no-hitter, Hunter Renfroe bailed him out to help him maintain it. The Boston Red Sox on Thursday were tied with the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the fifth of their series finale when Ji-Man Choi crushed a promising ball to right field that looked destined for the wall.
MLBWTOP

Germán Márquez comes within 3 outs of 8th no-hitter of 2021

DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez had a no-hitter was within reach, no surprise given his recent outings. Márquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing a single Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
MLBMLB

Fedde's mentality: rolling with the punches

WASHINGTON -- There is one concept of staying ready for "the" moment. Then, there is staying ready for "any" moment. In Erick Fedde’s case, he has been adjusting to whatever comes his way long before encountering the obstacles of the 2021 season. Prior to navigating changing pitching roles and injured list stints with the Nationals, he was pivoting and adapting as an aspiring athlete growing up in Las Vegas.
MLBColumbian

No-hitter No. 7: Cubs order up a combo in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night to match the record for most in a single season since 1900. The Dodgers drew eight walks, getting at least one from...
College Sportschatsports.com

UNDER THE RADAR: Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich

Cedarville, Darryl Sutter, Harding University, Missouri Western State Griffons. On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich. Class: 2022. Position: Running back. Size: 6-1, 195 pounds. Stats: As a junior, finished with 216 carries...
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Casper Horseheads' Jacob Small shuts out Badlands on four-hitter

It took 29 games, but the Casper Horseheads finally recorded their first shutout of the 2021 Expedition League season. Jacob Small allowed just four hits and walked two batters through nine innings in the Horseheads' 5-0 victory against the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday night at Mike Lansing Field. The 21-year-old New Jersey native, who pitches for the University of Maine, struck out six batters and improved to 2-3 while dropping his ERA to 5.40.
Baseballforwhomthecowbelltolls.com

A no hitter until it's not

A game for the ages. That was Sunday night. A game for the ages part 2 was last night. Part 2 had everything and then a whole lot of nothing. As in hits for our beloved Bulldogs. Tanner Allen couldn't buy a hit, as far as that went nobody else could either. Bubba Earl kept telling them to swing at the first pitch. Then in the 8th inning the kid freshman told Bubba Earl if he would shut up that he would swing at the first pitch. Swing he did. Put it in our bullpen out behind right field. They changed pitchers but that didn't help. Flash called his bookie and said put all the money on Tanner hitting a homerun. The bookie said Flash was an idiot, then asked what had he been watching for the last 2 hours. Flash said I have a feeling something big would happen. And it did. Tanner came up to bat with 2 on after Rowdey, R-o-w-d-ey, Rowdey smoked a double should've been a triple to center field. Baserunning mistake we got away with cause it's our year. Anyway, Flash hollered at him and said he had 2 grand riding. Hit the damn thing. First pitch was wayyyyyyy outside. I said Flash they're gonna walk him. He's the SEC player of the Year, who in their right mind would pitch to him? Virginia obviously has no one in their right mind in that dugout. 2nd pitch was a slider. Tanner, after the game said, he was sitting on the slider cause they ain't throwing no fastball to the SEC PLAYER of the YEAR. He hit that dang thing almost to Iowa. We all lost our collective minds. Flash was jumping so much he made Bubba Earl spill his Turkey and water. Bubba was just about to punch him when Flash says that was a $10,000 homerun. Bubba was heartbroke over the whiskey going to waste but said it was okay cause Flash was buying drinks the rest of the week.
MLBMLB

In 'punch-for-punch' effort, Royals edged out

NEW YORK -- Danny Duffy would later describe Wednesday's game as a "punch-for-punch" effort between the Royals and Yankees, but in the end, New York had the last swing. After 11 walks issued by seven Royals pitchers and a two-run ninth-inning rally from the Royals offense, Kansas City was handed a 6-5 walk-off loss that evened the series at Yankee Stadium ahead of Thursday's finale.
MLBMLB

Smyly conquers hitter's haven, claims victory

CINCINNATI -- At some point, the offense might become more consistent and the bullpen may become less maddening. But thanks to Drew Smyly’s recent success, the starting rotation has suddenly become the Braves’ strength. Smyly delivered a third consecutive strong start as the Braves claimed a 3-2 win over the...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ka'ai Tom: Breaks up no-hitter

Tom went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 8-0 loss to Colorado on Tuesday. His ninth-inning single broke up German Marquez's bid for a no-hitter. Tom entered the ninth inning with two hits in his last 44 plate appearances. The Rule 5 pick is slashing .137/.278/.225 in 126 plate appearances but remains on the team, in part, because of a lack of alternatives.
MLBMLB

Looking at MLB's 15 combined no-hitters

There have been 303 no-hitters throughout Major League Baseball’s history, and nearly all of them have been performed by a single pitcher. The others? Fifteen combined efforts where the starter didn’t go the distance and the bullpen completed the feat. Below is a look at each combined no-hitter, beginning with...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Kwang Hyun Kim threw seven scoreless innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3. The left-hander allowed only three hits to secure his third win. Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado each had two hits for St. Louis, who continues the series with the Giants on the West Coast this evening.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs provide fans with get-out-of-work note after no-hitter

Ditch the coffee and sleep in Friday, Cubs fans. The team has you covered. Cubs fans understandably stayed up late watching Thursday's game against the Dodgers. Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined to throw a no-hitter, the 17th in franchise history. The game ended after midnight...
MLBOak Ridger

Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (42-39) and Tampa Bay Rays (48-36) play the opener of a three-game set Monday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Logan Allen is the projected...
FootballUW Madison

Lighting it up for Barry

In honor of Barry Alvarez’s last day before retiring, red accent lighting illuminated the exterior of Bascom Hall and terrace plantings on June 30. Alvarez was with the Badgers for more than 3 decades. He won three Rose Bowls as football coach and many championships in various sports as athletics director.
BaseballYardbarker

Bryce Elder punches out seven while Logan Brown belts grand-slam in Rome’s rout

SP, A. Puckett – (L), 4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 2 K. The M-Braves bats finally fizzled out as the offense combined for just four hits versus the Smokies last night. Mississippi left 11 runners on the bases and finished only 1 for 9 with RISP, as Tennessee’s starter Luis Lugo and a four-man relief effort did a nice job of containing one of the best lineups in the league.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs claim pitcher Jordan Weems from Oakland Athletics

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday the team has claimed pitcher Jordan Weems from the Oakland Athletics. The 28-year-old right-hander made his big league debut last season and has compiled a 3.93 ERA in 14 games of relief, striking out 22 in 18.1 innings. Weems has struggled in his limited appearances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy