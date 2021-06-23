George Michael Estate Gives Lorde Its Blessing Over “Solar Power” and “Freedom ’90” Similarities

Watch the shoes! Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and their respective entourages got into an altercation at a Hamptons White Party this weekend, presumably scuffing several innocent white sneakers in the process. The rappers had a confrontation outside the party, thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, but were pulled apart before it escalated. According to “Page Six,” Mill can be heard yelling in footage as Scott — the only one who showed up wearing black — walks away from the party. Sources say it’s unclear what set them off and the rappers have no previous issues, though Meek Mill is no stranger to a parking lot … business meeting. The over-the-top, star-studded party was also attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Alex Rodriguez (his ex J.Lo also spent the holiday in the area), Jon Bon Jovi, Quavo, Kid Cudi, Tinashe, Lil Baby, and more. City Girl JT posted a video of her man Lil Uzi Vert break-dancing and in the background, James Harden is tickling Meek Mill. According to social-media footage, several musicians performed while others took the night off. Notice how there’s no photos of Beyoncé? The queen knows white parties were made to get messy.