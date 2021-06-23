Cancel
George Michael Estate Gives Lorde Its Blessing Over “Solar Power” and “Freedom ’90” Similarities

By Evan Minske r
Pitchfork
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the song’s release, many people on social media noted that Lorde’s new single “Solar Power” sounded similar to George Michael’s “Freedom ’90.” On June 18, the George Michael Estate released a statement on the late singer’s official website giving Lorde the estate’s blessing. “We are aware that many people...

After a four-year drought, Lorde has returned to us, delirious with joy, biting A Tribe Called Quest and indulging in the erotic. A new single, "Solar Power" — the title of which doubles as her forthcoming third studio album — finds the New Zealand singer-songwriter embracing a significantly sunnier state of mind. Guiding the masses to the shore like a beach babe messiah, Lorde's cult of happiness lacks no support; notable for acoustic guitar plucking from co-writer and producer Jack Antonoff, "Solar Power" features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo on backing vocals. At its percussion-heavy, George Michael-esque climax, the track explodes with transcendental euphoria, a celebration of nature's restorative capacity.
