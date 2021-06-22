Cancel
Peoria, AZ

Peoria police release name of man killed in last week's shooting spree

By azfamily.com News Staff
AZFamily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting spree in the west Valley last week. David Michael Liebler, 67, from Sun City, was found shot in his neck inside a red pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a canal near Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road. Police say Liebler's death was part of a shooting spree on Thursday, June 17, leaving one person dead, a dozen hurt, and a community frightened.

