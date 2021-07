Following Tuesday night's showers and thunderstorms, we will have the last of the showers pass through our area by the early afternoon on Wednesday. By the time these showers wrap up, the majority of our area will have seen in excess of 1" of rain. Although not enough to turn around our drought, it will still help anyone who has plants or crops. Besides the benefit of getting rain, we also cooled down significantly. This will make conditions a lot more comfortable leading up to the next chance for showers this upcoming weekend.