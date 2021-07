Although northern California is only slightly hotter than average for the first week of July at this time, potentially dangerous heat is only a few days away. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will go into effect Friday. We've had quiet, hot and fairly seasonable weather for northern California this afternoon as temperatures rose back into the 90s and 100s. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear, calm and mild with lows ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and lower 70s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be mostly sunny to sunny once again, but most everyone will begin the next round of hotter weather. Highs will range from the 80s and 90s in the foothills and mountains to the lower 100s in the valley.