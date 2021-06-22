Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Leslie Antunes

DOT med
 17 days ago

Jacksonville, Fla—June 8, 2021— Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network, named healthcare and business development veteran Leslie Antunes as its chief growth officer. Antunes will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives and leading the business development, sales, client services, marketing, trading partner, account and alliance management teams.

www.dotmed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Healthcare#Unitedhealth Group#Ge#Siemens Nuclear Medicine#Oem#Numed#Optum#Unitedhealth Group#Connextions Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Shipley Do-Nuts hires CMO, VP of technology

HOUSTON — Quick-service restaurant franchisor Shipley Do-Nuts has added a new chief marketing officer and vice president of technology. Donna Josephson has joined Shipley Do-Nuts as CMO. Ms. Josephson most recently was senior vice president and CMO at Corner Bakery. She also has been CMO at Fazoli’s and McAlister’s Deli. Earlier in her career she was a region marketing director at Wendy’s International, and she also worked as an executive director in field marketing at Applebee’s International and as a marketing director at Chick-fil-A.
BusinessAnchorage Press

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021. Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP ("MNP") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Announces Adam Deffett As Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the " Board") has appointed Adam Deffett as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer (" CEO") effective July 7, 2021. Mr. Deffett will continue to perform his duties as VP Capital Markets while holding the title of Interim CEO. Ketamine One's former CEO, Robert Meister, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board to facilitate the Company's pursuit of its new strategy subsequent to its previously announced name change. Ketamine One has launched on a search process to identify appropriate candidates and ultimately hire a permanent CEO to lead the Company, which it expects to complete in the coming months.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Wabtec names Byron Foster to board of directors

Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corp. announced the appointment of Byron Foster to serve as the latest addition to the company's board of directors. An industry executive with a career that spans 30 years, Foster joins Wabtec's board while serving in the current capacity of president of the Light Vehicle Drive Systems business from Maumee, Ohio-based Dana Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of propulsion and energy-management solutions in the mobility industry.
Businessmassdevice.com

Augmedics adds J&J, Stryker veterans to board leadership

Augmedics announced that it appointed Rick Anderson as executive chairman of its board and Bradley Paddock as the board’s independent director. Chicago-based Augmedics said yesterday in a news release that Anderson joined the board in March upon the closing of Augmedics’ oversubscribed $36 million Series C financing round. Paddock then joined in May and both will assume their new roles effective immediately.
Businessmediapost.com

Ogilvy Health Taps Johnson For Global CEO Role

Ogilvy Health has appointed Kim Johnson Global Chief Executive Officer, effective July 26. She succeeds Kate Cronin who is joining Moderna later this month as Chief Brand Officer. Johnson, a healthcare marketing veteran joins the Ogilvy unit from parent WPP which she joined in early 2020 and where she most...
Businessfinextra.com

One Inc appoints Elizabeth Hoemeke CIO

One Inc, a leading digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of fintech expert Elizabeth Hoemeke as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective July 7, 2021. As CIO, Hoemeke will oversee implementation of One Inc's global IT roadmap, development of the overall strategic planning, transformation and...
Businesssgbonline.com

Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

Slinger Bag Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Seifert as its new chief financial officer. Seifert joins Slinger with an impressive financial career working in both public and private consumer companies, and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. Seifert spent the majority of his fifteen year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail, and manufacturing. In addition to his time at Ernst & Young, he spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of the executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives, and processes that generate operational efficiencies and drive financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on these extensive experiences to support Slinger’s planned business expansion. Seifert will join the senior management strategic leadership team and will lead and enhance all financial management aspects of the business.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Maesa announces executive leadership hires

Tara Brown has been named the company’s group chief marketing officer, effective July 6. Brown’s past experience includes 20 years of working in CPG, specifically in the beauty and personal care markets. Most recently, she served as the vice president of Keurig brand marketing. Prior to that, she was a...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma...
Corona, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nature's Sunshine Appoints Tariq H. Hassan To Board Of Directors

LEHI, Utah, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) (NATR) - Get Report, a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has appointed Tariq H. Hassan to its board of directors effective July 1, 2021. Hassan will serve on the Audit Committee. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of nine directors with eight serving as independent directors.
Businessaithority.com

Former Magenta Therapeutics and Foundation Medicine CFO Jason Ryan to Join Sema4 Board Of Directors

Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, announced the appointment of renowned executive Jason Ryan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ryan will begin serving on Sema4’s Board of Directors upon his official appointment after Sema4 closes its previously announced business combination with CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company.
Businessadvisorhub.com

Advisor Group Hires Former RBC Recruiting Chief Kimmell

The former head of broker recruiting at RBC Wealth Management-U.S., who gave notice at the Minneapolis-based regional firm last month, has switched jerseys and is joining independent brokerage network Advisor Group, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Kristen Kimmell, a former accountant who spent 27 years at RBC, including two...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Economybeckersspine.com

Medtronic, Stryker & more: 7 CEOs to know in the spine industry

Zimmer Biomet's spine spinoff, NewCo, is expected to begin operations in mid-2022, with former Medtronic executive Vafa Jamali appointed CEO of the new independent company. Here are seven CEOs to know in the spine device industry:. 1. Geoff Martha. CEO, Medtronic: Mr. Martha succeeded Omar Ishrak, PhD, as CEO of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy