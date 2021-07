RADAR CHECK: We have large areas of rain on radar this morning across Alabama as an upper trough continues to interact with a very moist airmass. The overall setup won’t change much through tomorrow the sky will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms likely statewide. Temperatures will likely hold in the 70s all day today, and the high tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s with only a very limited amount of sun. Temperatures reach the mid 80s Friday with intervals of sun along with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain amounts of around one inch are likely through Friday, but some spots could see more where heavier downpours develop.