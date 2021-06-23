Cancel
She must be exhausted! Heavily pregnant Teresa Palmer rests on the bed as she completes the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine with her husband Mark Webber and their FOUR children in Sydney

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

She's 30 weeks pregnant and currently undergoing her mandatory 14-day quarantine in a Sydney hotel with her husband and their four children.

So Australian actress Teresa Palmer can be forgiven for having a little rest on the hotel bed.

On Wednesday, the heavily pregnant star appeared a little tired as she shared a picture on Instagram of herself showing off her baby bump and enjoying a little sleep-in at their hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5KYj_0acVC4kt00
She must be exhausted! On Tuesday, heavily pregnant Teresa Palmer rested on the bed as she completes the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine with her husband Mark Webber and their FOUR children in Sydney

In the image, the Discovery of Witches star can be seen resting on the bed and wearing a pair of black pyjamas, pulling up her shirt to show off her belly.

'Day eight #hotelquarantine,' Teresa captioned the image.

Teresa recently jetted back to her native Australia with her family ahead of the birth of her fourth child.

Like many celebrities stuck in Australian hotel quarantine, Teresa has been documenting her day-to-day life on social media. She is quarantining in her Sydney hotel with husband Mark Webber and their four children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36X6T2_0acVC4kt00
Keeping herself occupied: Like many celebrities stuck in Australian hotel quarantine, Teresa has been documenting her day-to-day life on social media

The actress arrived in Sydney with her family last week after a flight from the U.S.

After landing, they were whisked away to a nearby hotel to begin their 14 days of quarantine, which is mandatory for all international arrivals.

Teresa and Mark are parents to three children, sons Bodhi Rain, seven, and Forest Sage, four, and daughter Poet Lake, one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7aTm_0acVC4kt00
Family: Teresa and Mark are parents to three children, sons Bodhi Rain, seven, and Forest Sage, four, and daughter Poet Lake, one. Film director Mark is also father to son Isaac Love, 13, whom he shares with his ex-partner Frankie Shaw

Film director Mark is also father to son Isaac Love, 13, whom he shares with his ex-partner Frankie Shaw.

After completing quarantine, the family will head to Teresa's home state of Adelaide, where she plans to give birth to her fourth child in August.

Teresa announced her pregnancy on her 35th birthday in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztuFs_0acVC4kt00
New addition: After completing quarantine, the family will head to Teresa's home state of Adelaide, where she plans to give birth to her fourth child in August
Community Policy
