Fujifilm launches system integration platform specifically designed for endoscopy suites

Orro, creators of the Orro Smart Living System, has announced that its products now integrate with Sonos to offer a new way to control speakers throughout a home. With the new integration, customers can use the dynamic display on Orro’s smart light switches to control their favorite audio content on their Sonos speakers including adjusting the volume, pausing, skipping tracks, and more. The new integration is certified by the Works with Sonos program, ensuring it delivers a seamless smart home experience for customers and installers.