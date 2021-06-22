Cancel
Fujifilm launches system integration platform specifically designed for endoscopy suites

DOT med
 17 days ago

Lexington, Mass., June 22, 2021 — FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging and integration solutions, today launched the industry’s first Systems Integration platform designed specifically to enhance image and data integration in endoscopy suites. Through specially designed hardware and software configurations, this scalable solution enables the multi-video and image routing and display capabilities that GI physicians need while performing advanced procedures.

www.dotmed.com
