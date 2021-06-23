Cancel
Business

Treasuries Close Modestly Higher After Seeing Early Weakness

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 14 days ago

Treasuries moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, recovering from an early move to the downside. Bond prices rebounded after seeing early weakness and spent rest of the day hovering slightly above the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 1.472 percent.

Jerome Powell
