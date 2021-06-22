Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chamblee, GA

Your pool might be opening later than planned thanks to a chlorine shortage

By Mike Petchenik, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxXEM_0acVA09Z00

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — To keep residential pools clean safe, many people rely on chlorine systems. Thanks to a fire, the pandemic and increased demand, there’s a chlorine shortage just in time for the summer swimming season.

Summer is in full swing and pools will be filled with sun-kissed swimmers, but getting your hands on the chemical that keeps pools sanitized could be costly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pool Supply Atlanta owner Bryan Geraldino told Channel 2′s Mike Petchenik that a chlorine plant fire in Louisiana last year decimated about 70% of the supply in North America.

“The supply chain obviously failed after COVID and the hurricane and all that,” he said.

Geraldino says China is now the main chlorine supplier in the world, and consumer demand has driven up prices.

“The cost of the granular...went up about 20, 25% depending on which one you’re looking at. The tablets almost doubled in price,” he told Petchenik.

Bobby Wisinger told Petchenik that he stocked up on tablets last year, but will buy more now that he knows there’s a shortage.

“I would be very concerned if I couldn’t get chlorine because of discoloration in the pool and algae growth and so forth,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The issue is mainly affecting residential pool owners. Fulton County and the City of Atlanta tell Petchenik that they are not having an issue because they use a different product.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Chamblee, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Pool Supply Atlanta#Channel 2#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 deaths total tops 4 million

BALTIMORE — The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 topped 4 million on Wednesday, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths from the pandemic is nearly equal to the number of people killed in battle from all of the world’s wars since 1982, The Associated Press reported, citing estimates from Peace Research Institute Oslo.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Do I need to take precautions at hotels if I’m vaccinated?

Do I need to take precautions at hotels if I’m vaccinated?. Most people won’t need to, but it depends on your situation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of COVID-19 is low if you're fully vaccinated, and that you can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.
Missouri StatePosted by
WSB Radio

As New York salutes health workers, Missouri fights a surge

New York threw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the health care workers and others who helped the city pull through the darkest days of COVID-19, while authorities in Missouri struggled to beat back a surge blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep resistance to getting vaccinated. The split-screen images...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: S Korea has biggest 1-day case jump of pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as long lines snake around testing stations in the capital, where the virus has accelerated following months of complacency. The 1,275 new cases announced Thursday marked the second straight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy