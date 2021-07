JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Heading into the 13th hole of her second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday, Nelly Korda sat comfortably inside the top 10 at five under, poised to make a weekend run but far behind leader Lisette Salas. Six holes later? Well, what happened next has to be seen to be believed. It started on the fourth and fifth (Korda finished on the front nine) with a pair of birdies, which led to No. 6, where she took a crack at the driveable par-4 and struck a beauty: