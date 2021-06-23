Cancel
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Team Reveals Why They Chose 1994

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today came the first details from Paramount Pictures about the next film in the Transformers franchise. The title for the film was revealed to be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and it was confirmed that the new movie will incorporate the '90s fan favorite Beast Wars. Not only will this specific series be factored into the movie, the setting for the plot itself will be in the 1990s. At the presentation, series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said, "We originally had set it in 1994 and we were thrilled when Steven read the script and said, 'I love that time period. So Bumblebee was in 1987 and then how do we move it forward and also not run into the timeline of the Bay ones? So we had picked '94 in part because there was great music during that time period. So it just felt like that natural extension."

comicbook.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
SlashGear

John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 were meant to launch together: Where are they now?

Last we checked with the two next major Keanu Reeves movies, John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4, we were discussing how their paired launch was changed. On May 21, 2021, The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 were supposed to launch one next to the other, both in theaters on the same day. Now the movies are in very different points in production, with release dates now approximately 5 months apart.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Coming Summer 2022 At Virtual Event

The new “Transformers” movie has only just begun shooting, but Paramount Pictures wants to let the world know that they’re still spending all the money on this franchise. Today Paramount held a virtual Production Kickoff press conference event for the new film titled “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” complete with a virtual tour of their lot and an information-filled conversation with the director, Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and the film’s stars Anthony Ramos (“In The Heights“) and Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah“).
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Paramount Announces New Title – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures has released the new title for the upcoming Transformers film today during a virtual event with director Steven Caple Jr. and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The new title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Paramount also confirmed plot details during...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Ron Perlman Will Voice Optimus Primal In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Earlier this month, Hasbro Studios and Paramount Pictures announced that the next Transformers movie will be called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It will also incorporate characters from the Transformers: Beast Wars TV series. Now, Collider is reporting that Ron Perlman has been cast as the voice of Optimus Primal in Rise of the Beasts.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Just Added A Sons Of Anarchy Star In A Major Role

Paramount recently opened the floodgates when it came to details on the movie we’ve now come to know as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And one of the big announcements that came from the kickoff presentation with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. was the fact that we’d be introduced to the cinematic incarnation of the Maximals from Beast Wars. Now, we finally know who will voice their leader, as Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has been revealed as the voice of Optimus Primal.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
MoviesComicBook

Blade Star Trashes Black Widow Movie, Says It "Looks Like Garbage"

One of the stars of Blade thinks Black Widow “looks like garbage.” Stephen Dorff played Deacon Frost in the 1998 mega-hit, and he’s not too big of a fan of the latest MCU project. In an interview with The Independent, the actor did not mince words when asked about the state of Hollywood at the moment. Dorff had some scalding takes on the Oscars this year, calling it “the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.” (While some would agree with that assessment, it is wild to see an actor take such candid aim at his contemporaries and the larger mechanisms of the business.) But, when the MCU’s next movie came up, he could hardly contain his contempt. The reviews for Black Widow have been positive so far, but the actor isn’t even going to give it that chance because of what he saw from the trailers.
MoviesComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Breaks Down the Lethal Terrorcons

Soon, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will begin principal photography and continue pushing the Hasbro franchise forward. Since Decepticons have served as the villains for the franchise's first six movies, the filmmakers behind the latest project here opted to go a different route this time around. Enter, the Terrorcons and Predacons.
ComicsComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Concept Art Honors the Fandom's Favorite Monster

Godzilla Vs. Kong introduced fans to many new takes on some classic kaiju, including the likes of the mechanical doppelganger known as Mechagodzilla, but kaiju fanatics have been gravitating toward a very unexpected giant beast that got far less screen time than either the lizard king or the ruler of Skull Island. Hilariously dubbed "Doug," the fans of Godzilla and Kong have fallen in love with a giant iguana-like creature that was briefly introduced during Kong's time exploring the Hollow Earth, and new concept art shows us what the beloved lizard looked like originally.
TV SeriesCollider

Exclusive: 'Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom' Trailer Reveals the Final Battle Between Autobots and Decepticons

Netflix has released the first trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, the third and final chapter in the War for Cybertron trilogy that hails from the streamer, Hasbro, and Rooster Teeth — and Collider is exclusively revealing the trailer today. The all-new original series offers a strikingly different animation style that depicts the Transformers like never before, and takes us deep into events at the heart of a long-beloved franchise.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter Form Movie Partnership With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific duo Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter have set their Berlanti/Schechter Films banner to an exclusive first-look feature film deal at Netflix. The film pact with Netflix comes two and a half years before Berlanti’s mega overall deal with Warner Bros. Television — valued at as much as $400 million — is slated to end. It signals that the most prolific producer in the history of television, who had renewed his TV studio deal with the previous Warner Media/Warner Bros TV regime, could be in play.
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom Series' Trailer Streamed

Netflix began streaming on Monday a trailer for the third installment in Hasbro's CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom. Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron's future?
Video GamesComicBook

Lost Judgment Intro Cinematic Revealed

Yakuza and Judgment fans still have a few more months to go before Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment releases, but the developer gave everyone something on Tuesday to help hold them over till it’s release. The game’s intro cinematic along with the theme song called “蝸旋 (Rasen)” by jon-YAKITORY and Ado was released this week to preview the game along with the returns of some familiar characters from Judgment. The game’s still scheduled to release on September 24th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

