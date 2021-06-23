Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Team Reveals Why They Chose 1994

Earlier today came the first details from Paramount Pictures about the next film in the Transformers franchise. The title for the film was revealed to be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and it was confirmed that the new movie will incorporate the '90s fan favorite Beast Wars. Not only will this specific series be factored into the movie, the setting for the plot itself will be in the 1990s. At the presentation, series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said, "We originally had set it in 1994 and we were thrilled when Steven read the script and said, 'I love that time period. So Bumblebee was in 1987 and then how do we move it forward and also not run into the timeline of the Bay ones? So we had picked '94 in part because there was great music during that time period. So it just felt like that natural extension."