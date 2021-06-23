Cancel
'If he can make it, he will': Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli's return to the judging panel remains in doubt due to Covid travel restrictions

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli's appearance in the 2021 series has remained in the balance due to ongoing travel restrictions.

According to head judge Shirley Ballas, bosses are 'still deciding' whether Bruno, 65, who appeared on the last series virtually, could return to the judging panel.

It comes after it was reported on Saturday that bosses had already secured star Motsi Mabuse to reprise her role on the judging panel, after she reportedly pulled out of a German stage tour to take part.

Will he be back? Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli's appearance in the 2021 series has remained in the balance due to ongoing Covid travel restrictions

Speaking on GB News, Shirley confirmed that Motsi would be flying back to the UK for the 2021 series, to appear alongside herself and Craig Revel Horwood.

She said: 'I do believe that Motsi is back, Bruno they are still deciding depending on the rules flying in and flying out. I know Bruno, if he can make it he will.'

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

The dancer added that some of the most beloved Strictly elements will be back for the upcoming series, after the show was drastically scaled-back last year due to Covid restrictions.

Fears: According to head judge Shirley Ballas (second right), bosses are 'still deciding' whether Bruno could return to the judging panel (Bruno pictured far right)

'Be prepared for 13 weeks of pure joy there will be some tweaks here and there and the line up sounds like it's going to be absolutely off the chart,' Shirley added.

'Just when you think it couldn't get any better it does and Sarah our exec just goes for it and she just finds all sorts of different things that are going to entertain the people in the autumn winter months so we are very very excited.'

It comes after Bruno was reported to have ruled out a return to the 2021 judging panel after he missed last year's show due to his commitments on the judging panel for the US version Dancing With The Stars.

Will it happen? It comes after Bruno was reported to have ruled out a return after he missed last year's show due to his commitments on US version Dancing With The Stars

Bruno is said to have told friends he 'can't commit' to the upcoming series.

He appeared on last year's Strictly via video link after being unable to return to the UK during the Covid crisis, and has previously travelled across the Atlantic to simultaneously film both shows.

A source told The Sun: 'Bruno can't commit to both shows right now and is staying put in LA — it's a better lifestyle there, with great weather, which is good for his health.

'He earns close to £1 million a series in America, so he has to prioritise that.

'Of course, he's still very much part of the Strictly family and is keen to appear on a video link several times through the series.'

Return? He appeared on last year's Strictly via video link after being unable to return to the UK during the Covid crisis 

Elsewhere it was reported on Saturday that Motsi will return for the 2021 series after pulling out of a German stage tour.

The judge had signed up for Germany's Let's Dance tour but would have missed the first four weeks of Strictly had she honoured the commitment.

An inside source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Her diary clash has been a real headache for everyone. There was no way she could have done both.'

They continued: 'When push came to shove she passed on the tour and signed a new contract. The Strictly bosses are thrilled to have her back on board.

'Their main aim for this year was to get all four of the judges back on the panel, and Motsi has been the biggest question mark.'

She WILL be back! It comes after it was reported on Saturday that bosses had already secured star Motsi Mabuse to reprise her role on the judging panel 
