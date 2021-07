China is accused of using the Great Barrier Reef as a pawn in its economic coercion campaign against Australia as Scott Morrison fights back over 'in danger' listing that threatens to wipe out tourism Down Under

The political war between Australia and China is taking another ugly turn as debate ramps up over the future of the Great Barrier Reef.

A draft recommendation from the UNESCO World Heritage Committee listed the reef's world heritage status as 'in danger' due to Australia's failure to address the effects of climate change on the 2,300km stretch of coral.

UNESCO is heavily influenced by Chinese officials, and its Australian members claim this is the latest move to apply political pressure to Australia.

UNESCO representative Dr Fanny Douvere rejected the premise to the The Guardian and dismissed the idea the body had backflipped on a previous statement.

'We don't share [decisions] before they are finalised,' she said.

'There is absolutely zero influence. This is simply not the truth. There is no interference at all. Unesco have absolutely no interest in doing this.

'We stand for helping state parties to raise awareness and make sure these sites are protected for future generations.'

China, meanwhile, is destroying huge patches of reef in the South China Sea as it builds concrete islands for military bases.

A recommendation from the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has listed the reef's world heritage status as 'in danger' due to Australia's failure to address the effects of climate change (turtle swimming at the Great Barrier Reef, pictured)

Australian ministers are calling on Scott Morrison to help fight the latest decision by China-backed UNESCO to place the Great Barrier Reef's world heritage status 'in danger'

James Paterson, Victorian Liberal senator and the chairman of Australia's parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, accused China of using UNESCO as a puppet and said the organisation is misinformed and misguided.

'UNESCO has not visited the Great Barrier Reef since 2012,' he said.

'It has not mentioned the Great Barrier Reef being in danger since 2015. But all of a sudden, and perhaps not coincidentally, under a chair from China, it is again contemplating listing the Great Barrier Reef.'

China's UNESCO delegation appears to have the backing of the majority of the organisation's members, with Australia facing a huge battle to maintain the reef's status.

Fourteen of the 21 countries on the committee have joined China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative, leaving them indebted to Beijing.

UNESCO have become heavily influenced by China and Australian officials allege the recommendation about the Great Barrier Reef is the Communist nation's latest way of applying political pressure

China's campaign of economic coercion against Australia has been going for more than a year, slapping key exports with over $20billion worth of arbitrary bans and tariffs. Pictured: People's Liberation Army troops

Australian officials say there is 'some chance' they can reverse the decision, but the move 'blindsided' Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley.

'It is a backflip on previous assurances, it is a deviation from normal process and it's based on just a desktop review without the latest information,' Ms Ley said on Tuesday.

'The foreign minister and I had a late-night meeting with the director-general of UNESCO last night and we made very clear our strong disappointment, even our bewilderment, that our officials have been blindsided in the way they have.

'Only a week ago, we were reassured that this was not going to occur.'

The reef lost about half of its corals from 1995 to 2017, with mass bleaching events taking place in 2016 and 2017, according to marine scientists at the Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence

The reef has lost about half of its corals from 1995 to 2017, with mass bleaching events taking place in 2016 and 2017

UNESCO said mass coral bleaching events in 2016, 2017, and 2020 prompted its decision with the Great Barrier Reef facing 'ascertained danger'.

'The long-term outlook for the ecosystem of the property has further deteriorated from poor to very poor, and the deterioration has been more rapid and widespread than was evident in 2009-14,' UNESCO said.

That move is in contrast to the federal and Queensland governments dedicating a record $2.5billion of funding to protect the natural wonder.

Mrs Ley wrote to UNESCO objecting to being 'singled out' for the damage done to the reef, saying it was instead a 'global challenge which no one country can immediately address'.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has pointed the finger at Scott Morrison for his failure to address the situation, saying the 'level of diplomacy' that was in place during UNESCO's last visit in 2015 was gone.

'You know, Greg [Hunt], Julie Bishop and I were using the entire DFAT network,' he said.

'Only the Morrison government could blame their own ham-fisted diplomacy with China for the delisting of the reef.'

How China's feud with Australia has escalated

2019: Australian intelligence services conclude that China was responsible for a cyber-attack on Australia's parliament and three largest political parties in the run-up to a May election.

April 2020: Australian PM Scott Morrison begins canvassing his fellow world leaders for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Britain and France are initially reluctant but more than 100 countries eventually back an investigation.

April 15: Morrison is one of the few leaders to voice sympathy with Donald Trump's criticisms of the World Health Organization, which the US president accuses of bias towards China.

April 21: China's embassy accuses Australian foreign minister Peter Dutton of 'ignorance and bigotry' and 'parroting what those Americans have asserted' after he called for China to be more transparent about the outbreak.

April 23: Australia's agriculture minister David Littleproud calls for G20 nations to campaign against the 'wet markets' which are common in China and linked to the earliest coronavirus cases.

April 26: Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye hints at a boycott of Australian wine and beef and says tourists and students might avoid Australia 'while it's not so friendly to China'. Canberra dismisses the threat and warns Beijing against 'economic coercion'.

May 11: China suspends beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors. These account for more than a third of Australia's $1.1billion beef exports to China.

May 18: The World Health Organization backs a partial investigation into the pandemic, but China says it is a 'joke' for Australia to claim credit. The same day, China imposes an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley. Australia says it may challenge this at the WTO.

May 21: China announces new rules for iron ore imports which could allow Australian imports - usually worth $41billion per year - to be singled out for extra bureaucratic checks.

June 5: Beijing warns tourists against travelling to Australia, alleging racism and violence against the Chinese in connection with Covid-19.

June 9: China's Ministry of Education warns students to think carefully about studying in Australia, similarly citing alleged racist incidents.

June 19: Australia says it is under cyber-attack from a foreign state which government sources say is believed to be China. The attack has been targeting industry, schools, hospitals and government officials, Morrison says.

July 9: Australia suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong and offers to extend the visas of 10,000 Hong Kongers who are already in Australia over China's national security law which effectively bans protest.

August 18: China launches 12-month anti-dumping investigation into wines imported from Australia in a major threat to the $6billion industry.

August 26: Prime Minster Scott Morrison announces he will legislate to stop states and territories signing deals with foreign powers that go against Australia's foreign policy. Analysts said it is aimed at China.

October 13: Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says he's investigating reports that Chinese customs officials have informally told state-owned steelmakers and power plants to stop Aussie coal, leaving it in ships off-shore.

November 2: Agriculture Minister David Littleproud reveals China is holding up Aussie lobster imports by checking them for minerals.

November 3: Barley, sugar, red wine, logs, coal, lobster and copper imports from Australia unofficially banned under a directive from the government, according to reports.

November 18: China releases bizarre dossier of 14 grievances with Australia.

November 27: Australian coal exports to China have dropped 96 per cent in the first three weeks of November as 82 ships laden with 8.8million tonnes of coal are left floating off Chinese ports where they have been denied entry.

November 28: Beijing imposed a 212 per cent tariff on Australia's $1.2 billion wine exports, claiming they were being 'dumped' or sold at below-cost. The claim is denied by both Australia and Chinese importers.

November 30: Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao posted a doctored image showing a grinning Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child. The move outraged Australians.

December 12: Australian coal is added to a Chinese blacklist.

December 24: China suspends imports of Australian timber from NSW and WA after local customs officers say they found pests in the cargo.

January 11, 2021: Australia blocks $300million construction deal that would have seen state-owned China State Construction Engineering Corporation takeover Probuild. The bid was blacked over national security concerns.

February 5, 2021: China confirms Melbourne journalist and single mother Cheng Lei has been formally arrested after being detained in August, 2020.

February 23, 2021: China accuses Australia of being in an 'axis of white supremacy' with the UK, USA, Canada and NZ in an editorial.

March 11, 2021: Australia is accused of genocide by a Communist Party newspaper editor.

March 15, 2021: Trade Minister Dan Tehan announced he wants the World Trade Organisation to help mediate discussions between the two countries over the trade dispute.

April 21, 2021: Foreign Minister Marise Payne announces Australia has scrapped Victoria's controversial Belt and Road deal with China using new veto powers.

May 6, 2021: China indefinitely suspends all strategic economic talks with Australia, blaming the Morrison Government's attitude towards the relationship. The move cuts off all diplomatic contact with Beijing under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, freezing discussions between key officials below a ministerial level.

June 22, 2021: China tries to 'ambush' Australia with a push to officially declare the Great Barrier Reef 'in danger'