The feud rages on: Terri Irwin shares a cryptic post about 'avoiding certain people' after her daughter Bindi's bombshell claim her grandfather Bob 'ignored her' since she was a little girl

The Irwin family feud was blasted wide open on Sunday, after Bindi Irwin claimed her grandfather Bob Snr had 'ignored her' since she was a little girl and 'returned gifts' the family had sent him.

And now Bindi's mother Terri - Bob's daughter-in-law - has waded into the rift, sharing a cryptic message on Twitter about 'avoiding certain people'.

Just a day after Bindi shared her scathing Facebook comment about Bob, Terri, 56, posted a quote by author and military veteran Steve Maraboli which read: 'Avoiding certain people to protect your mental health is not weakness… it’s wisdom.'

Terri captioned the quote: 'Thank you @SteveMaraboli. Another jewel. Caring for others seems to be easier than caring for ourselves.

'It takes courage to follow through on what we know is the right thing to do. Wishing everyone the best to be brave and wise. It’s worth it!'

New mum Bindi, 22, announced on Tuesday she was taking a break from social media after her Facebook comment made headlines globally.

She wrote: 'Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.'

Her husband, Chandler Powell, was quick to share a message of support for his wife.

The American former wakeboarder wrote: 'You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to.'

Her brother Robert Jnr added: 'So proud of you, Bindi!'

While Bob Snr, 82, has yet to respond to Bindi's claims himself, his friend spoke on his behalf during an interview with B105’s Stav, Abby and Matt on Tuesday.

Amanda French, who co-authored Bob's 2016 autobiography The Last Crocodile Hunter, claimed he has said 'nothing but great things' about his grandchildren – before confirming he hasn’t seen the pair since leaving Australia Zoo in 2008.

She also said Bob has not been able to visit his son Steve's grave at Australia Zoo in 13 years, which has been 'hard' for the grieving father.

'Steve's burial place is inside the zoo... That's hard for him, not to be able to return to his son's resting place. He hasn't been back to Australia Zoo since 2008,’ she said.

In her Facebook comment on Sunday, Bindi had claimed that Bob had returned some of the gifts she'd sent over the years.

And while Ms French acknowledged this was true, she offered 'context' as to why Bob Snr decided to give back some of the gifts to the family.

'They haven't had a relationship since 2007 or 2008, which was the last time he saw the kids,' she said.

'The gifts were returned were because they were odd. I've been there when he's been sent an anniversary gift for example, which was a shower cap.'

She added that Bob always says positive things about Bindi and Robert, adding: 'He says they're always welcome if they ever turned up. But I think it would be hard for Bob to ring up Australia Zoo and be like - can we fix this?'

The feud exploded Sunday when Bindi responded to a fan on Facebook who criticised her decision to exclude Bob from a post she'd written about 'the fathers in [her] life'.

Bindi had uploaded a post celebrating Father's Day in the USA, saying she was thankful for the 'three most incredible fathers in her life': her late father Steve Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell and her father-in-law Chris.

When one fan asked why she hadn't included her grandfather Bob, Bindi gave an uncharacteristically raw account of their relationship, claiming he'd ignored her since she was a 'little girl'.

The mother of one wrote: 'I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family.'

She went on to claim that Bob had 'returned gifts I've sent after he opened them', and ignored any letters sent from her.

'From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me,' she continued.

'He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart.'

She went on to say that her mother Terri still writes to him and sends birthday cards and Christmas gifts, but claims they have received no reply.

'We have also been his financial support since 1992 when he retired from Australia Zoo, sending him funds every week,' she added.

'We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his wellbeing.

'I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health.

'I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain.'

Bindi, who welcomed her daughter Grace in March, concluded by saying she had to 'choose to care for her own mental health now'.