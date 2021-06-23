Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The feud rages on: Terri Irwin shares a cryptic post about 'avoiding certain people' after her daughter Bindi's bombshell claim her grandfather Bob 'ignored her' since she was a little girl

By Nicole Douglas
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

The Irwin family feud was blasted wide open on Sunday, after Bindi Irwin claimed her grandfather Bob Snr had 'ignored her' since she was a little girl and 'returned gifts' the family had sent him.

And now Bindi's mother Terri - Bob's daughter-in-law - has waded into the rift, sharing a cryptic message on Twitter about 'avoiding certain people'.

Just a day after Bindi shared her scathing Facebook comment about Bob, Terri, 56, posted a quote by author and military veteran Steve Maraboli which read: 'Avoiding certain people to protect your mental health is not weakness… it’s wisdom.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ck612_0acV8rRQ00
Wading in: Terri Irwin (pictured in December) shared a cryptic quote on Twitter about 'avoiding certain people', a day after her daughter Bindi claimed her grandfather Bob Snr had 'ignored her' since she was a little girl and 'returned gifts' the family had sent him

Terri captioned the quote: 'Thank you @SteveMaraboli. Another jewel. Caring for others seems to be easier than caring for ourselves.

'It takes courage to follow through on what we know is the right thing to do. Wishing everyone the best to be brave and wise. It’s worth it!'

New mum Bindi, 22, announced on Tuesday she was taking a break from social media after her Facebook comment made headlines globally.

She wrote: 'Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36z6Be_0acV8rRQ00
Plot thickens: Terri, 56, shared a quote by author and military veteran Steve Maraboli which read: 'Avoiding certain people to protect your mental health is not weakness… it’s wisdom'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w37LS_0acV8rRQ00
Sweet: Chandler Powell shared his support for wife Bindi on Twitter, writing: 'You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right'

Her husband, Chandler Powell, was quick to share a message of support for his wife.

The American former wakeboarder wrote: 'You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to.'

Her brother Robert Jnr added: 'So proud of you, Bindi!'

While Bob Snr, 82, has yet to respond to Bindi's claims himself, his friend spoke on his behalf during an interview with B105’s Stav, Abby and Matt on Tuesday.

Amanda French, who co-authored Bob's 2016 autobiography The Last Crocodile Hunter, claimed he has said 'nothing but great things' about his grandchildren – before confirming he hasn’t seen the pair since leaving Australia Zoo in 2008.

She also said Bob has not been able to visit his son Steve's grave at Australia Zoo in 13 years, which has been 'hard' for the grieving father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPUUM_0acV8rRQ00
Inner circle: Amanda French (right), who co-authored Bob's (left) 2016 autobiography The Last Crocodile Hunter, said on Tuesday that the 82-year-old has said 'nothing but great things' about Bindi and Robert – before confirming he hasn’t seen them since leaving the zoo in 2008

'Steve's burial place is inside the zoo... That's hard for him, not to be able to return to his son's resting place. He hasn't been back to Australia Zoo since 2008,’ she said.

In her Facebook comment on Sunday, Bindi had claimed that Bob had returned some of the gifts she'd sent over the years.

And while Ms French acknowledged this was true, she offered 'context' as to why Bob Snr decided to give back some of the gifts to the family.

'They haven't had a relationship since 2007 or 2008, which was the last time he saw the kids,' she said.

'The gifts were returned were because they were odd. I've been there when he's been sent an anniversary gift for example, which was a shower cap.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwYw8_0acV8rRQ00
Sadness: 'Steve's burial place is inside the zoo... That's hard for him, not to be able to return to his son's resting place. He hasn't been back to Australia Zoo since 2008,’ Amanda said of Bob
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjnHp_0acV8rRQ00
Confusion: Ms French added that Bob always says positive things about Bindi and Robert, adding: 'He says they're always welcome if they ever turned up. But I think it would be hard for Bob to ring up Australia Zoo and be like - can we fix this?' Pictured from left: Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin

She added that Bob always says positive things about Bindi and Robert, adding: 'He says they're always welcome if they ever turned up. But I think it would be hard for Bob to ring up Australia Zoo and be like - can we fix this?'

The feud exploded Sunday when Bindi responded to a fan on Facebook who criticised her decision to exclude Bob from a post she'd written about 'the fathers in [her] life'.

Bindi had uploaded a post celebrating Father's Day in the USA, saying she was thankful for the 'three most incredible fathers in her life': her late father Steve Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell and her father-in-law Chris.

When one fan asked why she hadn't included her grandfather Bob, Bindi gave an uncharacteristically raw account of their relationship, claiming he'd ignored her since she was a 'little girl'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swA0N_0acV8rRQ00
Speaking out: Bindi wrote, 'I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family'

The mother of one wrote: 'I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family.'

She went on to claim that Bob had 'returned gifts I've sent after he opened them', and ignored any letters sent from her.

'From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me,' she continued.

'He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNXac_0acV8rRQ00
Thankful: Bindi had commented on a Father's Day post celebrating the 'three most incredible fathers in her life', her late father Steve, her husband Chandler and her father-in-law Chris

She went on to say that her mother Terri still writes to him and sends birthday cards and Christmas gifts, but claims they have received no reply.

'We have also been his financial support since 1992 when he retired from Australia Zoo, sending him funds every week,' she added.

'We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his wellbeing.

'I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health.

'I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain.'

Bindi, who welcomed her daughter Grace in March, concluded by saying she had to 'choose to care for her own mental health now'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Yxaj_0acV8rRQ00
Family: Bob is the father of the legendary 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, who died in 2006. Pictured: The family in 2004
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Terri Irwin
Person
Chandler Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#Christmas Gifts#American#B105#Australia Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Steve Irwin's Never-Before-Seen Letter To Father Bob Published, As Daughter Bindi Trashes Grandfather For Icing Her Out

A recently unearthed letter from late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin to his father, Bob Irwin, reveals just how tragic the family's fallout really is. Earlier this month, Steve's 22-year-old daughter – Bindi Irwin – made several damning claims against her grandfather, saying he had been estranged from her and her family for years.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Bindi Irwin Getting ‘$10 Million’ For ‘Star-Studded’ Second Wedding

Like so many couples who expected to wed during the pandemic, animal conservationist Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell had to improvise and scale back on their wedding day last March. One tabloid claimed last year that the couple was desperate for a redo – not to celebrate with friends and family who may have missed the first shindig, but for the money. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Bindi Irwin ‘At War’ With Family And In-Laws

Has Bindi Irwin been in conflict with her family and in-laws lately? That’s what one tabloid would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Tension ‘Running High’ Between Bindi And Terri Irwin?. Back in March, New Idea alleged that Bindi Irwin and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Bob Irwin's sad and reclusive life after being cut off from the rest of his family - as granddaughter Bindi makes sensational claims about their strained relationship

The full extent of Bob Irwin's sad and reclusive life has been revealed after his granddaughter Bindi Irwin's recent explosive allegations about their relationship. According to a friend of the 82-year-old conservationist, Bob hasn't had any contact with his extended family since 2008, when he severed ties with Australia Zoo.
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin says she has enjoyed learning how to breastfeed her daughter Grace Warrior and reveals how it has built 'a little bond' between them

Bindi Irwin says breastfeeding her daughter has been a 'learning curve'. The 22-year-old conservationist welcomed her Grace Warrior into the world with her husband Chandler Powell on March 25, and has said she’s enjoyed learning how to breastfeed her baby and building the 'little bond' between them. She said: 'It's...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin is noticeably absent from Australia Zoo's school holiday opening show - after announcing she's 'taking a break' amid the family's rift with grandfather Bob

Bindi Irwin has retreated from public life and social media amid her family's highly publicised rift with her grandfather Bob Irwin Snr. And on Saturday, the 22-year-old conservationist was noticeably absent from Australia Zoo's school holiday opening show. She instead let her husband Chandler Powell, 24, take the reins at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Our sweet girl': Bindi Irwin shares an adorable new photo of newborn daughter Grace Warrior all wrapped up in her pram as she takes her for a walk around Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin welcomed her newborn daughter Grace Warrior in March. And already, the tiny tot is fitting in perfectly at home at Australia Zoo. On Wednesday, Bindi, 22, took her daughter for a stroll around the Queensland zoo and shared an adorable photo of her looking as cute as a button in her stroller.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Bindi Irwin Details Heartbreaking Family Fallout With Estranged Grandfather Bob Irwin, Father Of Late 'Crocodile Hunter' Star Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin has revealed heartbreaking details surrounding her family's strained relationship with her grandfather, Bob Irwin, father of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. Article continues below advertisement. To celebrate Father's Day, the 22-year-old married mother of one took to social media to honor "the three most incredible fathers" in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Bindi Irwin looks just like her daughter in throwback pic: ‘Like mama like daughter’

Like mother, like daughter. Over the weekend, Bindi Irwin shared an adorable snap of her daughter Grace Warrior as she enjoyed bath time. The 22-year-old mother showed fans her 2-month-old daughter wrapped up in a towel. Alongside the sweet photo, she also posted a throwback picture of herself wrapped in a towel when she was a baby. In the picture, her mom Terri was holding her.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Bindi Irwin's Family Shares Cuddling Snaps with Infant Grace as They Open 'Grace's Bird Garden'

The Irwin family has launched their new wildlife franchise, Graces Bird Garden, and the announcement includes warm family pictures complete with Baby Grace Warrior. Bindi Irwin and her loved one have launched Grace's Bird Garden, possibly named after Bindi's baby daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The announcement was shared on the Australia Zoo official Instagram page.

Comments / 36

Community Policy