Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard raise a daughter with a strange and powerful destiny in the trailer for Amazon Studios' Annette

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard raise a daughter with a mysterious destiny in the first trailer for Amazon Studios' Annette.

French filmmaker Leos Carax returns with his first feature film since the critically-acclaimed 2012 film Holy Motors for this new musical.

The Sparks Brothers members Ron Mael and Russell Mael write both this original story and the music for this film, chosen as the Opening Night selection at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

The trailer opens with Henry (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard) frolicking in a field, with Henry stating, 'The first time I fell in love I woke up next to the girl and escaped, fast and far.'

Ann is seen eating an apple in bed while Henry rides his motorcycle through Los Angeles.

Ann is a world-famous opera singer, with Henry a stand-up comedian in Los Angeles, as he adds, 'What I see in her is obvious, what she sees in me... hmm, that's a little more puzzling.'

Henry, who is described as, 'a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor,' is seen performing on stage, before Henry and Ann's daughter is born, Annette.

The doctor is seen using a comically large pair of scissors to clip the umbilical cord as the couple welcome their first child.

Henry is seen cradling the newborn with one arm while blowing cigarette smoke away from her in their backyard.

The trailer continues with a number of random shots of Driver, Cotillard and Simon Helberg, who plays a musical conductor simply known as The Conductor.

Annette's popularity has seemingly grown beyond both Henry and Ann, with the couple seen running with the child from a mob of fans.

Other fans in a packed building hold up signs that read, 'We love Annette,' as the couple are seen on a boat as Ann says, 'Is nothing sacred to you?'

Ann is seen shielding her face from an oncoming car collision, as Henry is being lead through the Los Angeles County Jail.

The trailer winds down with a number of dramatic shots including Driver yelling to a crowd, 'What's your problem?'

The final shot finds a distraught Henry telling presumably Annette that, 'Everything will be all right.'

The film will be released in theaters on August 6, before debuting on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on August 20.