Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard raise a daughter with a strange and powerful destiny in the trailer for Amazon Studios' Annette

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard raise a daughter with a mysterious destiny in the first trailer for Amazon Studios' Annette.

French filmmaker Leos Carax returns with his first feature film since the critically-acclaimed 2012 film Holy Motors for this new musical.

The Sparks Brothers members Ron Mael and Russell Mael write both this original story and the music for this film, chosen as the Opening Night selection at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmQI9_0acV8qYh00
Destiny: Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard raise a daughter with a mysterious destiny in the first trailer for Amazon Studios' Annette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7RPE_0acV8qYh00
Cannes opener: The Sparks Brothers members Ron Mael and Russell Mael write both this original story and the music for this film, chosen as the Opening Night selection at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on July 6

The trailer opens with Henry (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard) frolicking in a field, with Henry stating, 'The first time I fell in love I woke up next to the girl and escaped, fast and far.'

Ann is seen eating an apple in bed while Henry rides his motorcycle through Los Angeles.

Ann is a world-famous opera singer, with Henry a stand-up comedian in Los Angeles, as he adds, 'What I see in her is obvious, what she sees in me... hmm, that's a little more puzzling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSmW1_0acV8qYh00
Frolicking: The trailer opens with Henry (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard) frolicking in a field, with Henry stating, 'The first time I fell in love I woke up next to the girl and escaped, fast and far'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoHn8_0acV8qYh00
Apple: Ann is seen eating an apple in bed while Henry rides his motorcycle through Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1teW_0acV8qYh00
Puzzling: Ann is a world-famous opera singer, with Henry a stand-up comedian in Los Angeles, as he adds, 'What I see in her is obvious, what she sees in me... hmm, that's a little more puzzling'

Henry, who is described as, 'a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor,' is seen performing on stage, before Henry and Ann's daughter is born, Annette.

The doctor is seen using a comically large pair of scissors to clip the umbilical cord as the couple welcome their first child.

Henry is seen cradling the newborn with one arm while blowing cigarette smoke away from her in their backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9qz5_0acV8qYh00
Henry and Annette: Henry is seen cradling the newborn with one arm while blowing cigarette smoke away from her in their backyard

The trailer continues with a number of random shots of Driver, Cotillard and Simon Helberg, who plays a musical conductor simply known as The Conductor.

Annette's popularity has seemingly grown beyond both Henry and Ann, with the couple seen running with the child from a mob of fans.

Other fans in a packed building hold up signs that read, 'We love Annette,' as the couple are seen on a boat as Ann says, 'Is nothing sacred to you?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxcsU_0acV8qYh00
Conductor: The trailer continues with a number of random shots of Driver, Cotillard and Simon Helberg, who plays a musical conductor simply known as The Conductor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKsq6_0acV8qYh00
Running:  Annette's popularity has seemingly grown beyond both Henry and Ann, with the couple seen running with the child from a mob of fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6tFc_0acV8qYh00
Love Annette: Other fans in a packed building hold up signs that read, 'We love Annette,' as the couple are seen on a boat as Ann says, 'Is nothing sacred to you?

Ann is seen shielding her face from an oncoming car collision, as Henry is being lead through the Los Angeles County Jail.

The trailer winds down with a number of dramatic shots including Driver yelling to a crowd, 'What's your problem?'

The final shot finds a distraught Henry telling presumably Annette that, 'Everything will be all right.'

The film will be released in theaters on August 6, before debuting on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on August 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DTrA_0acV8qYh00
Theaters and streaming: The film will be released in theaters on August 6, before debuting on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on August 20
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

