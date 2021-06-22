Cancel
100+ Otter Sculptures for Public Arts Initiative Raises Awareness about Otters (w/ Video)

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-anticipated North Coast Otters have arrived! The North Coast Otters public art festival, treasure hunt, and online auction begin today. North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative is a community “treasure hunt” tour of more than 100 sculptures painted by local artists, with an aim to celebrate life, water, and otters, support local businesses, and raise funds for student projects. Visit the North Coast Otters Public Arts Initiative website for more information.

