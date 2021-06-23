Cancel
Wildlife

Songbirds and humans use similar speech patterns

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study from McGill University, researchers have found that the speech patterns of songbirds are similar to those of humans. The team reports that both songbirds and humans tend to use shorter sounds for building longer phrases. The study shows that birdsong follows Menzerath’s law: the greater the...

