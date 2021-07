This week, the NCAA made the long-overdue decision to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements, as well as their likeness. Of course, this led many to start wondering what that would mean for the new EA Sports College Football video game, which was announced by EA earlier this year. The college sports games have never had the names of players no the backs of jerseys because they weren't allowed to make money off of their likeness. That has now changed, and EA is keeping an eye on the situation.