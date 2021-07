Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged five suspects in connection with an April homicide in Langley Park. The suspects are 20-year-old William Rivera- Martinez of the 12000 block of Greywing Square in Reston, VA, 19-year-old Jiecsin Marcelo Portillo Cruz of the 6400 block of Elliott Place in Chillum, 20-year-old Edras Araeli Lopez-Lopez of the 8200 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park, 21-year-old Mario Alexander Clarios Arias of the 6300 block of Balfour Drive in Chillum and 18-year-old Marlon Steven Miguel Ramirez of the 7900 block of 18th Avenue in Hyattsville. They are all charged with the murder of 15-year-old Nelson Ramos of Takoma Park.