Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroe, or 12 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Duncan around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Ocaonee. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH